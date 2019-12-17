Top 10 best-performing wines on Liv-ex in 2019

Liv-ex has just released its annual fine wine market report in 2019, a year that has been described by the wine trading platform as “a mixed year”.

Strong performances of Burgundy 2017 and Bordeaux 2018 En Primeur campaigns in first half of the year were followed by intensifying headwinds in the last six months of the year, including persistent Brexit uncertainty, the US-China trade war, political and economic strife in Hong Kong, and most recently, the introduction of US tariffs on European wines.

As a result, the Liv-ex indices, denominated in sterling, dipped: the Liv-ex 50, which tracks the performance of the First Growths, suffered the most (-3.6%), while the industry benchmark, the Liv-ex 100, fell 2.5%.

The good news, as it says is that the year saw an increase in liquidity, as technology continued to connect the market players, leading to a broader and deeper pool of wines traded.One key example is the top 10 best performers on its liv-ex 1000.

Unlike last year, when all the biggest price risers from the Liv-ex 1000 came from Burgundy, this year’s top ten movers showcased the changing face of the fine wine market, with only one wine from the Cote de Beaune.

Italy, Champagne and the Rhone particularly gained momentum on the list this year. Italy alone contributed four best selling wines on the top 10 list.

The top performer is Giacomo Conterno Barolo Riserva Monfortino 2002 leaping 75% in value over the past year.

Prices for Piedmont’s finest have been driven not only by the wines’ quality, but also by their rarity and exclusivity. Three wines from Gaja also feature in the top ten as the brand has made a comeback.

Rhone Valley’s Auguste Clape 2011 from Cornas rose 35% in value, and Vieux Telegraphe Chateauneuf Du Pape 2008 climbed 24%.

Bollinger Grande Annee 2004 and Louis Roederer Cristal Rose 2009 traded strongly on the list as well.

This year, only one Burgundy white by Bonneau Martray Corton Charlemagne 2007 made onto the list with a 23% gain in value.