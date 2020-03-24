In the Press

Global Times

Champagne Deutz faces boycott after discriminative comments against China

DATE: March 16, 2020

The France-based champagne brand Champagne Deutz faces a boycott after discriminatory comments against China, which has sent medical teams and assistance materials to Europe to help fight against the coronavirus…

South China Morning Post

Where a Chongqing native goes to eat spicy Sichuan food in Hong Kong

DATE: January 20, 2020

Wine writer Natalie Wang knows her spices, being from Chongqing in southwest China. She reveals where she indulges her craving for fiery food in Hong Kong…

http://www.JancisRobinson.com

The Future of Wine in Asia

Date: January 8, 2020

What do the 2020s have in store for wine in Asia? It’s anybody’s guess.

As the year of the rat scampers towards us, a swarm of rodent-themed merchandise has hit the shelves, even including novelty wine labels (pictured). To mark the new year, it seems timely to consider what the future holds for wine in Asia – not just for 2020 but this new decade…

The Boston Globe

Wine Under Siege

DATE: January 7, 2020

Wineries and importers are bracing for Trump adminstration’s potential 100% tariffs on EU wines. Could China fill up what would possibly be lost in the American market?

Vitisphere

Quel impact le coronavirus aura-t-il sur le secteur du vin en Chine?

DATE: February 14, 2020

Pour de nombreux marchands de vins qui espéraient une reprise des ventes de vins en 2020, après la dégringolade de 2019, les espoirs sont complètement anéantis, car la croissance économique sur l’ensemble du pays devrait être fortement freinée par l’épidémie de coronavirus.