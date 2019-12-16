What’s pouring in Hong Kong?

Scroll through the pages to read all the event highlights in Hong Kong.

Champagne Duval-Leroy has officially unveiled its 2002 vintage of its prestige cuvée, Femme de Champagne, in Hong Kong by its president Carol Duval-Leroy. Founded in 1859, the house today is run by Carol Duval-Leroy, who took over the family business in 1991 and has since rebranded its top cuvée to become what is known today as ‘Femme de Champagne’ as a tribute to women working in Champagne world.

The 2002 vintage is a blend of 95% Chardonnay in grand cru sites in Avize, Le Mesnil-sur-Oger and Cramant, with 5% of Pinot Noir from grand cru site in Ambonnay. The vintage has zero dosage and is released on the market after 10 years of ageing.