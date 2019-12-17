Michelin announces Hong Kong Macau 2020 guide

The newly unveiled Michelin Guide for Hong Kong and Macau 2020 added two new three-star restaurants, three two-star restaurants and 11 new one-star restaurants, as the food guide hands out a total of 70 starred restaurants in Hong Kong and 20 starred restaurants in Macau for the 12th edition.

The announcement came at a time when Hong Kong’s dining and hospitality sector has been rocked by monthslong anti-government protests that saw dozens of closures of restaurants.

New to the three-star category are Forum, whose signature dish, the Ah Yat braised abalone, has become as famous as Forum’s owner-chef Yeung Koon Yat after whom it is named.

Sushi Shikon, which continues to deliver first-rate food made with the finest skills, also gained three stars. This year, the Japanese restaurant relocated from Sheung Wan to Landmark Mandarin Oriental in 2019.

Meanwhile, Bo Innovation lost its three stars this year and was awarded two stars. The seven restaurants in Hong Kong that are now recognised with the MICHELIN Guide’s highest accolade of three stars include Caprice, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Lung King Heen, 8½ Otto e Mezzo – Bombana and T’ang Court.

“This year’s selections are testament to Hong Kong and Macau’s unwavering position as benchmark cities in the gastronomic world, where tradition and modernity can co-exist in a dynamic and delicious blend of authenticity and ambitious innovation,” said Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of Michelin Guides.

The 2020 selection also adds three new two-star additions (one in Hong Kong and two in Macau), which are contemporary French restaurant Arbor, modern Sichuan restaurant Sichuan Moon in Macau’s Wynn Palace by Taiwanese chef André Chiang and run by Malaysian Executive chef Zor Tan, as well as Cantonese restaurant Wing Lei inside Wynn Palace.

The MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2020 also recognises 61 one-star establishments, including 11 new additions in Hong Kong.

Both helmed by Japanese chefs, Ryota Kappou Modern offers seasonal Japanese kappo-style menus and Zest by Konishi serves contemporary French cuisine using French and Japanese ingredients. Cantonese restaurant Rùn prepares traditional recipes with modern refinement.

New openings under the watch of seasoned chefs, such as Roganic by UK chef Simon Rogan, contemporary French restaurant Louise by Julien Royer, modern Thai venue Aaharn by David Thompson and L’Envol at the new St Regis Hong Kong by Olivier Elzer deliver exceptional world-class dining experiences.

Meanwhile, long-standing Hong Kong dining institutions such as French restaurants Gaddi’s and Petrus, Cantonese favourite Fook Lam Moon (Wan Chai) and Shanghainese Liu Yuan Pavilion impressed Michelin inspectors this year with their constant push for excellence.

In Hong Kong

7 three-star restaurants (including 2 new/promoted ones)

12 two-star restaurants (include 1 new/promoted ones)

51 one-star restaurants (including 11 new/promoted ones)

65 Bib Gourmand restaurants (including 3 new ones)

In Macau

3 three-star restaurants

7 two-star restaurants (including 2 new/promoted ones)

10 one-star restaurants

7 Bib Gourmand restaurants