From mainland China's economic hub in Shanghai to southern metropolis Shenzhen and southwestern China's megacity Chengdu, the country will stage a host of long-overdue trade shows. Here are the key ones that should be on your radar.

For many wineries and overseas trade professionals, 2023 will likely be the first year to make a grand return to the Chinese market after nearly three years of isolation.

Despite the contraction in wine imports and consumption, the size of the market will be too hard for serious wine players to ingore. By 2026, the country’s wine market almost is expected to double in size and consequently average spending on wine will also jump notably, according to GlobalData.

As we have reported most of the wine trade is optimistic about a recovery in the wine market this year, but the rebound will be by no means swift as many of the country’s small- and medium-sized wine companies were hit the hardest during the pandemic and will only gradually recover from zero-covid-induced damages.

