Produced by Vino Joy News

Produced by Vino Joy News

From mainland China's economic hub in Shanghai to southern metropolis Shenzhen and southwestern China's megacity Chengdu, the country will stage a host of long-overdue trade shows. Here are the key ones that should be on your radar.

For many wineries and overseas trade professionals, 2023 will likely be the first year to make a grand return to the Chinese market after nearly three years of isolation.

Despite the contraction in wine imports and consumption, the size of the market will be too hard for serious wine players to ingore. By 2026, the country’s wine market almost is expected to double in size and consequently average spending on wine will also jump notably, according to GlobalData.

As we have reported most of the wine trade is optimistic about a recovery in the wine market this year, but the rebound will be by no means swift as many of the country’s small- and medium-sized wine companies were hit the hardest during the pandemic and will only gradually recover from zero-covid-induced damages.

This is why it’s high time to reconnect with Chinese wine trade. From mainland China’s economic hub in Shanghai to southern metropolis Shenzhen and southwestern China’s megacity Chengdu, the country will stage a host of long-overdue trade shows. Here are the key ones that should be on your radar.

Scroll through the pages to read them all.

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6
Tags:

Related News

ProWine Shanghai rescheduled for 2023 Prowine China 2020 registration (pic: Prowine)

ProWine Shanghai rescheduled for 2023

2022-11-28
China’s largest wine and spirits fair fails to deliver 106th CFDF failed to meet expectations (pic: CLS)

China’s largest wine and spirits fair fails to deliver

2022-11-14
ProWine Shanghai 2022 postponed over Covid Prowine China 2020 registration (pic: Prowine)

ProWine Shanghai 2022 postponed over Covid

2022-11-06
Breaking: Torres China’s Managing Director to depart after 23 years Alberto Fernandez, Managing Partner of Torres China (pic: file image)

Breaking: Torres China’s Managing Director to depart after 23 years

2022-09-28
China busts largest wine smuggling case in recent history law and justice in China (pic: iStock)

China busts largest wine smuggling case in recent history

2022-09-28
China’s biggest wine and spirits fair sets new date but conflicts ProWine CFDF sets new dates but conflict with ProWine Shanghai (pic: Vino Joy News)

China’s biggest wine and spirits fair sets new date but conflicts ProWine

2022-09-27

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: