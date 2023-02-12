While Bordeaux remains a crowd pleaser in Asia, Singapore and South Korea departed from the overall trend and showed more diversity last year, according to Liv-ex data.

Château Lafite Rothschild undoubtedly won the heart and wallet of wine lovers in Asia in 2022, topping merchants’ searches in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Japan according to the data compiled by Liv-ex. However, Singapore and South Korea departed from the overall trend.

According to Liv-ex, an online fine wine trading platform in the UK, In Singapore, wine from the US, Burgundy and Italy are the best sellers, making the top 10 on the wine searching list.

The top 10 most searched wines of 2022 in Asia (infographics: Vino Joy News)

Both Singapore and South Korea love wines from Burgundy most, and Burgundy in particular dominated the list in South Korea, taking six out of ten spots. For Singapore, Domaine des Lambrays Clos des Lambrays Grand Cru tops the search list, while Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Grands Echezeaux Grand Cru remains the most searched wine in South Korea.

While Bordeaux still dominates the Singaporean wine market in 2022, taking five out of ten spots on the list, Burgundy also takes three out of ten spots, which means Burgundy and Bordeaux are the two main favorable wine production places in the two area’s wine markets.

The most searched wines in 2022 in Singapore and Korea (pic: Liv-ex)

However, compared with other Asian countries, the preference of wine in the two countries places are becoming more diverse, with Quilceda Creek from the US taking the second leading position in Singapore’s wine market, and a Salvioni Brunello di Montalcino from Italy landing also on the top 10 list. In South Korea, Champagne also took home two spots on the list.

Like this: Like Loading...