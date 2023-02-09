The board of directors of the Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) has elected Andy Erickson, one of the msot celebrated Napa winemakers and owner of Favia, as Board Chair for 2023.

Cyril Chappellet, President and CEO, Chappellet Vineyard was elected Vice Board Chair and Jaime Araujo, Founder, Trois Noix was elected Secretary/Treasurer.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be elected as Board Chair of the Napa Valley Vintners. This year I hope to share my sense of optimism for what we can do as an organization to bring Napa Valley into a bright future. After several years of real adversity — fire, drought, pandemic — I sense that the Valley and our community are up to the challenge, more now than ever,” said Erickson who worked as winemaker at Screaming Eagle before setting up his own winery in 2001 with wife Annie Favia.

Napa Valley in the past few years has been affected by unrelenting drought and wildfires, and last month rainstorms also caused flooding in some areas. But damages so far are described by local wineries as limited.

Napa produces only 4% of California’s wine – but, as the largest producer of high-end wines in the state, Napa accounts for over 56% of California’s total wine industry value.

The Napa Valley Vintners was established in 1944. Over 79 years the organization has inspiried its members to consistently produce wines of the highest quality, provide environmental leadership and care for the Napa Valley community.

Since 1981, the NVV has invested more than US$225 million in its community to provide equitable access to healthcare and opportunity for advancement in children’s education. NVV is dedicated to improving diversity and championing inclusivity in its community and in the wine industry.

Through signature marketing programs, industry advocacy and comprehensive member resources, NVV works continuously to be the voice of the Napa Valley wine industry for consumers, members of the wine trade and media outlets around the globe. NVV strives to be the essential trade organization for any vintner producing Napa Valley wine in the Napa Valley.

