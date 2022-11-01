World’s Best Vineyards has revealed this year’s top wine destinations for 2022 and Italy's Antinori for the first time tops the list with its Chianti Classico estate.

World’s Best Vineyards has revealed this year’s top wine destinations for 2022 and Italy’s Antinori for the first time tops the list with its Chianti Classico estate, F&B focused media and event company William Reed has announced, the same organizer behind 50 Best Brand.

The annual list aims to highlight wine tourism at an event held last week in Argentina’s Mendoza and it also revealed the Top 50 list, which is similar to World’s 50 Best Restaurants and World’s 50 Best Bars. Aside from Antinori, Italy also celebrated the highest climber accolade with sparkling wine producer Ferrari Trento moving 50 places up the list to 11.

Spain’s Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal with its longstanding history and breath-taking architecture took second place for two years in a row, whilst Chilean vineyards, Montes and VIK Winery, achieved third and fourth place.

The spiral staircases inside Antinori nel Chianti Classico, Tuscany, Italy (pic: ArchDaily)

Montes also took continent winner for South America, with Robert Mondavi Winery which is described as the ‘soul of Napa Valley’ topping North America. The best in Africa was revealed as Creation in South Africa, whilst Henschke in Australia topped the list with the stunning winery in the Eden Valley. France and Portugal had the highest overall split of vineyards with each taking 11 spots on this year’s Top 100 list.

The 2022 list includes more countries than ever before with 20 from all six continents being featured. It also includes exciting first-time entrants from India, Bulgaria and Greece highlighting the recent growth in the industry. There were more English entries than ever before with Balfour Winery (78), Gusbourne (85) and Nyetimber (93) joining Ridgeview at number 73.

This year’s host, Zuccardi Valle de Uco has been promoted to the World’s Best Vineyard’s Hall of Fame after coming top of the list three years in a row. Going forward the new category will be formed of vineyards that top the annual vote of the World’s 50 Best Vineyards and are therefore no longer eligible to be voted for on new editions of the list.

Andrew Reed, Managing Director Wine and Exhibitions at William Reed, commented that, “The World’s Best Vineyards highlights wine tourism destinations around the globe and now that travel is back on the cards, this year’s list is more important than ever for raising profiles with tourists and those looking for authentic and unique trips. We are so pleased to have been able to travel to Mendoza for this year’s event. It is a place of extraordinary beauty and of course, lots of amazing vineyards – the perfect wine tourism destination. Gracias!”

Dr Nora Vicario, Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Province of Mendoza, said that: “We were thrilled to be able to host this year’s World’s Best Vineyards event in Mendoza. Here you can breathe in wine and a culture unlike anywhere else in the world. It is one of the great wine capitals and the combination of mountains, wine and ever-increasing diversity and innovation makes it a perfect travel destination. Congratulations to all the wineries listed this year!”

According to William Reed, the Top 50 list is compiled from all the nominations by the global academy of voters. The world is split into geographical regions, each headed up by an acknowledged expert as the Academy Chair. Each Academy Chair is responsible for recruiting 36 wine and travel experts. Each member of the Voting Academy must vote for 7 vineyards. There is no pre-determined checklist of criteria or predefined list to choose from – each vote is a nomination for a vineyard experience open to the public that they deem to truly be the best in the world.

