Avignonesi, Italy's biggest biodynamic winery and a leader in Vino Nobile in Montepulciano, has received B Corp certification, described as the "most rigorous and coveted social-environmental certification", as it takes a step further in its commitment to sustainability and social responsibly.

Avignonesi, Italy’s biggest biodynamic winery and a leader in Vino Nobile in Montepulciano, has received B Corp certification, described as the “most rigorous and coveted social-environmental certification”, as it takes a step further in its commitment to sustainability and social responsibly.

Purchased by Belgium-born Virgine Saverys in 2009, the 173 ha estate went through painstaking transformation into biodynamic viticulture and later the more vigorous regenerative farming process to minimize its ecological impact.

After more than a decade of environmental investment, Avignonesi’s vineyards’ surface has doubled, agrotoxics are banned, and its soils are teeming with life, the winery proudly states.

“While many vineyards attempt to make the best wine in the world, Avignonesi strives to make better wines for the world,” the winery said in its press release.

The winery operates a fully integrated wine production, from soil to bottle. This certification affirms Avignonesi’s role as an ecologically conscious company – formally recognizing the winery’s commitment to decreasing greenhouse gas emissions and pollution to preserve the environment. In addition, Avignonesi adheres to social principles based on inclusion, equity, safety at work, and support for the local community.

“Earning our B Corp. Certification is a testament to our team’s endeavors to craft superb wines while paying particular attention to social progress, environmental protection and the mitigation of climate disruption,” said Saverys. “There is something comforting in being part of an emerging movement that promotes harmonious development for the good of communities, stakeholders and above all, the planet. Even with positive and tangible results, we must remain humble and unwavering in the face of the overwhelming task to be accomplished in environmental preservation.”

Virgine Saverys (pic: Avignonesi)

Applauding the winery’s efforts, B Corp certification board wrote, “Avignonesi produces wine in Tuscany in accordance with regenerative, socially responsible and transparent practices. Its team manages every step from soil to glass using micro- vinification techniques, its own grapes and indigenous yeasts. Despite its size, Avignonesi can legitimately claim to be an artisan vintner.”

In addition to B Corp Certification, Avignonesi is certified organic, biodynamic (Biodyvin), ISO 45001, and vegan.

In Italy, so far four wineries have received B Corp Certification. They are Perlage in Valdobbiandene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, Cielo e Terra in Veneto, Feudi di San Gregorio in Campania and Avignonesi.

Like this: Like Loading...