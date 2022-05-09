Links Concept becomes official distributor of Friuli winery Jermann

Greater China’s leading wine importer, Links Concept, has been appointed as the official distributor and exclusive on-trade distributor of Italy’s pioneering winery in Fiuli, Jermann, in Hong Kong starting from May 2022.

Founded in 1881, Anton Jermann established the namesake winery in Friuli region after emigrated from Burgenland in Austria. The winery was modernized by Anton’s great-grandson Silvio Jermann, the 3rd generation member of the family in early 1970s.

Jermann gained international fame for its distinctive white wines that eventually put Friuli wines at the forefront of Italian wine.

Jermann wines will be distributed in Hong Kong by Links Concept (pic: handout)

Silvio started by working with old vineyard in the region close to Slovenian border, and in 1975 he released the first vintage of ‘Tunina’, a blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Ribolla Gialla, Malvasia and Picolit. In 1987, a U2 song-inspired ‘Where Dreams Have No End’ made entirely from Chardonnay was also released.

Inside the cellar, he uses a mild extraction of free run juice with long fermentation in low temperature in stainless steel (with exception of Where Dreams Have No End…), followed by lees ageing for more than 12 months before bottling. The wines are both precise and powerful.

‘Tunina’ became an immediate success and its 1997 vintage was crowned the Wine Legend by Decanter in 2018.

Jermann winery in Friuli (pic: handout)

Today the winery produces around 20 labels from almost 130 hectares of vineyards. In 2021, Italy’s wine giant Antinori bought a majority stake in the winery.

“We are extremely honored to embrace the legendary and innovative Jermann in our portfolio. Since the very beginning of this family estate, Jermann has always been an iconic figure in Italian wine history. The addition of Jermann marks the completeness of our Italian white wine profile with the presence of Castello della Sala under Antinori family,” said Bojan Radulovic, Deputy General Manager of Links Concept.

Silvio Jermann was named as the ‘Most Representative Producer of Italian White Wines in the World’ by Gambero Rosso in 2016.

Starting from this month in Hong Kong, Links Concept will distribute some of the Jermann’s most celebrated wines including the renowned Vintage Tunina, Where Dreams Have No End, Capo Martino in addition to Vinnae, Pignacolusse Rosso, Red Angel and other whites and reds.