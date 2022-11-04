China's wine and spirits imports continue to drop (pic: file image)

China's wine and spirits imports continue to drop (pic: file image)

Decline is accelerating for China’s wine and spirits imports in the January-August period, sending worrying signs to the country’s drinks trade that has been pummelled by the onslaught of the country’s strict covid restrictions, supply chain price hikes and logistics nightmares for almost 3 years.

Decline is accelerating for China’s wine and spirits imports in the January-August period, sending worrying signs to the country’s drinks trade that has been pummelled by the onslaught of the country’s strict covid restrictions, supply chain price hikes and logistics nightmares for almost 3 years.

This content is for Monthly membership and Annual membership members only.
Login Join Now
Tags:

Related News

China’s exports of wine and spirits to North Korea surge Kim Jong Un and Chinese president Xi Jinping in 2018 (pic: AFP)

China’s exports of wine and spirits to North Korea surge

2022-10-28
No timeline for opening up and China’s RMB 300 billion alcohol glut 20th Party Congress (pic: Xinhua)

No timeline for opening up and China’s RMB 300 billion alcohol glut

2022-10-17
What’s trending in China? 65m under lockdown, Party sets date in mid-October Chinese president Xi Jinping walking past his colleagues (pic: Brooking Institute)

What’s trending in China? 65m under lockdown, Party sets date in mid-October

2022-09-12
China’s wine and spirits imports lose steam in H1 Wine imports in China in the first 11 months of 2020 suffered close to 30% drop. (pic: stock image)

China’s wine and spirits imports lose steam in H1

2022-09-12
What’s trending in China? Ren Zhengfei’s grim warning on economy Ren Zhengfei (pic: Caixin)

What’s trending in China? Ren Zhengfei’s grim warning on economy

2022-08-28
Hong Kong’s fifth wave crushed city’s wine imports

Hong Kong’s fifth wave crushed city’s wine imports

2022-08-22
%d bloggers like this: