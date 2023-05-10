Marchesi Antinori, one of the oldest Italian family-owned fine wine producers, has fully acquired one of Napa's iconic winery Stag's Leap Wine Cellars from Ste. Michelle Wine Estates for an undisclosed amount.

Marchesi Antinori, one of the oldest Italian family-owned fine wine producers, has fully acquired one of Napa’s iconic winery Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars from Ste. Michelle Wine Estates for an undisclosed amount.

The Italian wine giant, a minority owner in Stag’s Leap, will take over full ownership of the Napa winery after 16 years of collaboration with Ste. Michelle which owned 85% stake in the Napa winery. The sale is expected to be completed in June.

Founded in 1970, the winery brought international recognition to California winemaking and the Napa Valley when the 1973 S.L.V. Cabernet Sauvignon won the now famous 1976 Paris Tasting, also known as the “Judgment of Paris.”

“There are few opportunities in one’s lifetime when such an important and historical winery as

Stag’s Leap is available. I have to thank Ste Michelle Wine Estates for this great occasion that has

been given to us,” said Piero Antinori, Honorary President for Marchesi Antinori.

“It is a source of pride for me and my family to have the possibility to confirm the promise made to

my friend Warren Winiarski 16 years ago, to preserve the legacy and the values of such a prestigious

estate as Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars is,” added Antinori.

The Antinori family (pic: Antinori)

“It has been an honor partnering with the Antinori family to build on the incredible history of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars over the past 16 years, and we wish the family well as they carry this legacy into the future,” said Shawn Conway, Chief Executive Officer for Ste. Michelle Wine Estates.

“Our roots – dating back 90 years this year – are in the Pacific Northwest, and that’s where the future of our company lies, as well. This move enables us to better focus our energy and resources on the part of our business with the greatest potential for growth – our Pacific Northwest portfolio,” added Conway.

The family, which is the only Italian wine-producer to own a winery in Napa, has been already

involved in the Valley since 1985.

Antinori’s wines are available in Hong Kong via Links Concept.

Like this: Like Loading...