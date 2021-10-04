Bucket list for Italian wine aficionados

Italy is a land of wine and the mere mention of its name could evoke romanticism and euphoria from true followers of Bacchus.

For more astute and learned oenophiles, their relationship with Italian wines goes beyond the comfort of Barolos, Barbarescos and Brunellos to the forgotten, the off-the-beaten-track, the overlooked and undiscovered gems that made Italian wines so dynamic and distinctly inimitable.

In Hong Kong, we are spoilt with wine selections and in the upcoming Vino Condiviso event on October 9, wine geeks will revel in the depth and breadth of Italian wines, particularly coming from Campania and Basilicata.

We have highlighted 10 wines that will be on pour at the extravagant tasting event that you most likely won’t be able to find in regular wine shops or restaurants.

Marisa Cuomo Fiorduva Costa d’Amalfi 2018

Marisa Cuomo Fiorduva Costa d’Amalfi (pic: Vivino)

Located in Salerno of Campania, overlooking the picturesque Amalfi Coast, Cantine Marisa Cuomo is a boutique winery with only 10 ha of vineyards in some of the more extreme vineyard sites of cliff-hugging Furore village. The winery made a name for its “extreme wines” that are often cultivated in tiny plots of land snatched away from the mountainside, the rocks and the sea. Productions are extremely limited as a result.

Thanks to the preservation efforts from winery owners Andrea Ferraioli and Marisa Cuomo and oenologist Luigi Moio, ancient vines are plucked out of oblivion. The winery makes a wide variety of soulful wines from Biancolella, Falanghina, Fenile to Aglianico and Piedirosso.

The winery’s Fiorduva white wine in particular is a must try at Vino Condiviso. Made from 30% Fenile, 30% Ginestra and 40% Rioli grapes, Fiorduva is a heroic wine filled with the essence of sea and rock, characterized by the color of gold and the scent of the sun. It’s a bright and intense white wine, with scents of stone fruits, chamomile and lemon.

The wine is available in Hong Kong via Bottega del Vino HK.