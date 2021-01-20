Top ‘bullish’ wines for Chinese Year of Ox

After a year of anxiety and loss in 2020, like us you are probably eager to turn a new page as we are about to usher into Year of Ox on February 12. The second animal of the Chinese zodiac, the ox is traditionally interpreted to represent hard work, diligence and honesty.

Marketing-savvy merchants with a close eye on China each year would release special Chinese zodiac collections as Chinese New Year is normally the biggest and most important gifting season.

Year of Ox (Pic: Internet)

In Year of Goat, Bordeaux first growth Chateau Mouton Rothschild became one of the most sought-after brands among wine connoisseurs for its goat emblem and special releases with a ram-themed label. When it comes to Year of Rooster, interest would pick for Chianti for the Italian wine region’s black rooster emblem.

It’s safe to say in the Year of Ox, wines that celebrate and honor bull or ox are expected to stand out from retail shelves. Therefore, we have rounded up top “bullish” wines from France, Italy, Spain and Australia to ring in upcoming Chinese New Year.

Click through the pages below to discover all the wines.