ASC takes on Querciabella for mainland China and Hong Kong

ASC Fine Wines, China’s leading fine wine importer and distributor, has become the exclusive importer and distributor of Tuscany’s organic wine pioneer Querciabella for the mainland China and Hong Kong markets.

An iconic estate from Chianti, Querciabella was one of the first in Tuscany to have converted to organic viticulture in 1988, and since 2000 it has been making wines biodynamically.

The estate stands out for being at the forefront of natural viticulture. Notable for the choices made by its owner Sebastiano Cossia Castiglioni, a global vegan activist, investor and advisor, the estate has adopted a unique plant-based biodynamic approach that forbids the use of all animal products from vineyard to bottle.

Vineyard workers at Querciabella (pic: ASC Fine Wines)

Querciabella winery (Pic: ASC Fine Wines)

Batàr, one of the most known wines from Querciabella, is a white blend of Pinot Blanc and Chardonnay (pic: ASC Fine Wines)

Founded in 1974, as single hectare on the hillside of Greve in Chianti, the estate has since grown to over 100 hectares of organic vineyards across Chianti Classico and Maremma. The vitality of these thriving ecosystems results in healthier and more flavorful grapes, the perfect foundation of harmonious wines that truthfully reflect the rich diversity of the Tuscan terroir.

“Querciabella is so unique. It enjoys the highest critical acclaim and the love of discerning wine enthusiasts the world over. We are honored to be its exclusive importer and distributor to bring Querciabella to wine lovers in Mainland China and Hongkong,” said Mario Aron, Chief Operating Officer of ASC Fine Wines.

Mario Aron, Chief Operating Officer of ASC Fine Wines (pic: ASC Fine Wines)

Makoto Nagae, CEO of ASC Fine Wines (pic: ASC Fine Wines)

“We are very proud to announce our partnership with ASC Fine Wines, which will allow Querciabella to expand its worldwide distribution and bring its wines to consumers in the important Chinese market,” Roberto Lasorte, CEO of Querciabella, commented.

Makoto Nagae, ASC’s Chief Executive Officer, added: “ASC, as a member company of Suntory Group, shares the group’s mission that is ‘To create harmony with people and nature’. Querciabella is a model of excellence among fine wine producers committed to working in balance with nature. We are delighted to welcome Querciabella, a like-minded partner of quality and sustainability philosophy to join ASC’s brand family of fine wine.

“Together we will bring the nectar of nature to wine lovers in China, and together we will pass down natural environment, our important source of business, to the next generations. This year also marks a special milestone for ASC as we are celebrating our 25th anniversary. The new ASC and Querciabella partnership will make our celebrations even more special,” he continued.

Founded in 1996, ASC Fine Wines has grown to be one of the biggest wine importers in China. Owned by Japanese group Suntory, ASC today exclusively represents and distributes over 1,200 fines wines from 15 countries.