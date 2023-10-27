Join us on November 5 during the Hong Kong International Wine And Spirits Fair for an enlightening discussion as we explore emerging trends with the region’s top thought leaders, influencers, and decision-makers.

As China’s wine imports and consumption face unprecedented challenges, a new landscape is emerging, shaped by evolving consumer preferences. From the rise of quality Chinese wines to expanding role of China’s diverse social media landscape, fast-evolving digital marketing, the market is witnessing transformative shifts.

Join us on November 5 during the Hong Kong International Wine And Spirits Fair for an enlightening discussion as we explore these emerging trends with the region’s top thought leaders, influencers, and decision-makers. Wine industry professionals will gain a fresh perspective and actionable insights to navigate China’s dynamic wine market in the post-pandemic era.

SPEAKERS:

Eddie Wang – Sales Manager, Silver Heights

Bio: A driving force behind one of China’s most acclaimed wineries, Silver Heights, Eddie Wang brings a wealth of knowledge about the domestic wine scene and consumer behaviours. The winery recently has become the first Chinese winery to obtain Demeter certificaiton. With a passion for elevating Chinese wines to global recognition, Wang offers unique insights into the challenges, triumphs of winemaking in China, and rise of Chinese fine wines.

Émilie Steckenborn – Host, Bottled in China Podcast

Bio: With a finger on the pulse of China’s wine industry, Émilie Steckenborn has been captivating audiences with her podcast, “Bottled in China.” With over 170 episodes, Bottled in China has been featured in Air Canada’s inflight entertainment systems and named one of the best podcast on China. Through engaging interviews and stories, Émilie delves into the heart of the wine world, offering listeners a unique perspective on the industry’s evolving landscape. Aside from her popular podcast, Emilie works full time as Wine Development Manager of North Asia at LVMH Moët Hennessy.

Shiyang Jia – Leading Wine KOL and Founder of SJ Wine World

Bio: A prominent voice in China’s digital wine landscape, Shiyang Jia boasts a following of over 100,000 active followers across Chinese social media platforms including 小红书, Bilibili, Wechat, Weibo, 西瓜，点淘, Alipay, and Youtube. He won the 2019 National Blind Tasting Champion of China and secured second in the World Blind Tasting Championship by Revue du Vin de France. An MBA graduate from HKU, Shiyang also has the esteemed WSET Level 4 Diploma. As a key opinion leader, Shiyang’s insights and reviews have shaped the wine preferences of countless Chinese consumers, making him a pivotal figure in the industry.

Philippe Bera – CEO of Omtis Fine Wines

Bio: A key figure in the wine trade, Philippe Bera brings deep market insights from his leadership at Omtis Fine Wines, a division with a legacy spanning over three decades in wine distribution. Originating from a family business that became the leading distributor of Swiss luxury goods in North Asia, the wine division has evolved as one of the group’s core operations. Under Philippe’s management, Omtis Fine Wines has made significant investments in fine wines, distributing them across Asia from state-of-the-art storage facilities in Hong Kong and Bordeaux. With a keen understanding of Hong Kong’s drinks market, Philippe’s expertise spans from market dynamics to consumer preferences, offering a comprehensive view of Hong Kong’s unique wine scene.

Bernice Liu, Artist and Wine Entrepreneur

Bio: A well-known actress, performer, and philanthropist, Bernice Liu’s influence far extends beyond the big screen. An aspiring winemaker, Bernice founded her own wine brand Bellavizio, producing award-winning wines that have achieved accolades in prestigious competitions such as the Decanter World Wine Awards and the Grand Harvest Awards.

Beyond her winemaking success, Bernice has harnessed the power of social media, with hundreds of thousands of followers. Her digital presence has positioned her as a leading wine influencer. Her platform, WINEMAVEN.IO, is a testament to her commitment to fostering global wine conversations, bridging industry professionals and aficionados alike. Featured in the South China Morning Post‘s “Listen to Her” program, it has gained international recognition, hosting live chat sessions with prestigious chateaux and renowned wine figures. Additionally, she has actively promoted internationalism through her charity work between Canada, China, and France, earning accolades and recognition for her contributions.

Event details:

Organizer: Vino Joy News and HKTDC

Time: 11.30am to 1pm

Location: The Forum, 3B, HKCEC, Wanchai

