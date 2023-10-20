As the global wine trade community eagerly anticipates its grand reunion, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) gears up for the 15th edition of the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair.

As the global wine trade community eagerly anticipates its grand reunion, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) gears up for the 15th edition of the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair, scheduled from 3-5 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

With the full support from hundreds of exhibitors from all around the world, Wine & Spirits Fair will showcase high-quality alcoholic beverages including wine, spirits, Chinese Baijiu, beer, and sake from Australia, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, mainland China, the Philippines, Russia, Slovenia, Spain, Taiwan, and the US, among other countries and regions. Beyond beverages, the fair will also spotlight wine accessories, pairing suggestions, investment insights, and educational tools.

Among the showcased gems are the praised Damien Laureau’s 2018 Les Genêts, Xige N28 Chardonnay from Ningxia, China that received was served to French President Macron earlier this year, the trailblazing Arbikies Highland 1794 Single Grain whisky, and the British royal-approved St. Austell Brewery beer.

The three-day extravaganza is not just about tasting, but also learning and networking. Attendees can look forward to a blend of events from the Cathay Pacific Hong Kong International Wine & Spirit Competition 2023 Awards Ceremony to hands-on seminars, masterclasses, and food pairing workshops.

For the Public Day on 5 November, wine lovers can enjoy a discounted ticket price at HK$99, down from HK$200 online. Those securing online tickets early are eligible for a limited-edition Lucaris crystal wine glass. Prospective attendees are advised to consult the HKTDC Exhibition Channel’s social media pages and the fair’s website for ticket details and additional updates.

Enhancing the physical experience, HKTDC has introduced the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model for this year’s edition. EXHIBITION+ comprises four key exhibition elements, including HKTDC-organised physical fairs, the smart business-matching platform Click2Match, online-to-offline seminars under the Intelligence Hub, and the hktdc.com Sourcing platform to provide round-the-clock services that boost the flexibility and effectiveness of business promotion for SMEs and offer benefits such as extended fair periods, expanded platforms and enhanced opportunities.

By bridging the physical and digital realms, HKTDC promises a more cohesive and extended networking space for global wine traders.

