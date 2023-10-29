ASC Hongkong successfully hosted the ASC World Wine Tour, giving a boost to the city's wine scene.

In a triumphant return that signals a revival for Hongkong’s wine market after the pandemic-induced hiatus, ASC Hongkong successfully hosted the ASC World Wine Tour on October 17 at the JW Marriott Hongkong.

This grand event, which had been eagerly awaited by wine enthusiasts and industry professionals alike, brought a much-needed boost to a city’s wine scene that had grappled with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ASC World Wine Tour, spearheaded by ASC Fine Wines – the premier wine importer and distributor in Mainland China, Hongkong, and Macau – presented a dazzling array of global wines. This year’s gathering was especially poignant, symbolizing the re-emergence of this cherished tradition in a post-pandemic world.

Since its inception in 2009, the ASC World Wine Tour has been a cornerstone of Hongkong’s wine culture. This is in no small part due to the unwavering support of its steadfast partner, JW Marriott Hongkong, whose luxurious lobby lounge and impeccable service have consistently elevated the event.

A standout feature of this year’s event was the rich tapestry of seminars, offering attendees a panoramic view of the wine world. The Trade Seminars encompassed a range of topics, from the historical evolution of Hongkong’s wine scene to the intricate nuances of global wine varieties like Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir. Experts delved into the harmonization of nature with vegan-friendly wines, the journey from traditional to modern sake, and the pivotal role of education in the fine wine industry. The Public Seminars, tailored for a broader audience, explored iconic wine brands, sustainable wine philosophies, and the stories behind renowned vintners.

Beyond the seminars, wine enthusiasts were treated to a tasting extravaganza, with the opportunity to sample around 200 labels from some of the world’s most distinguished vintners. This included top-tier bottles, fresh additions to ASC’s portfolio, and a handpicked selection of Sake.

Reflecting on the event’s significance, Makoto Nagae, CEO of ASC, commented, “The past few years have presented unparalleled challenges to the world, marked by city lockdowns, travel restrictions, and social distancing. Thankfully, life is returning to normal.”

“It is the opportune moment for the world to rebound from the pandemic, and for individuals to reconnect. ASC’s corporate mission is ‘Connecting people and inspiring delightful moments with wine’. We anticipate that the brilliance of our high-quality wines and professional service will contribute to the reinvigoration of the wine market in Hongkong and beyond,” he continued.

Embracing its vision to “Be a lighthouse for the wine world,” the ASC World Wine Tour serves as a beacon of hope and rejuvenation for Hongkong’s wine industry. It also stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of wine enthusiasts, guiding them towards the rediscovery of life’s joys.

