Ningxia wine sales boomed in 2022, rising by 50% compared with 2021. (pic: file image)

Ningxia wine sales boomed in 2022, rising by 50% compared with 2021. (pic: file image)

While imported wines suffered a nosedive last year, popularity of Chinese wines particularly from China's premier wine region Ningxia enjoyed soaring growth online across the country's major e-commerce and social media platforms.

While imported wines suffered a nosedive last year, popularity of Chinese wines particularly from China’s premier wine region Ningxia enjoyed soaring growth online across the country’s major e-commerce and social media platforms.

According to data released by Yinchuan Wine Industry Development and Service Center, online sales for wines from Helan Mount East’s Yinchuan sub-region surpassed RMB 75 million (US$10.9 million) during the year, a 50% increase over 2021, despite the country’s restrictive lockdowns and traditionally sluggish home consumption.

The most effective platform so far for driving the district’s online wine sales is China’s leading e-commerce platform JD.com, which is responsible for RMB 52 million (US$7.5 million) sales, while Tmall.com and Douyin, the Chinese version of Tiktok, together contributed RMB 23 million(US$3.3 million) sales.

Ningxia vineyards (pic: file image)
Ningxia vineyards (pic: file image)

Yinchuan is a key winegrowing sub-region in Ningxia, and other sub regions consist of Qing Tongxia, Hong Shibao and Shi Zuishan.

The growth corresponds to an emerging trend among social media-savvy Chinese millennials and Gen-Z who are choosing domestically produced products over imported goods on rising pride and confidence in Chinese heritage.

According to the local government, its active e-commerce campaign and effective social media management also played a central role in Ningxia’s booming online sales. During last year, Yinchuan government set up a flagship store on JD.com selling exclusively Ningxia wines. Meanwhile, it encouraged and supported Ningxia wineries to create accounts on popular Chinese short video platforms including Douyin, Kuaishou to promote Ningxia wines.

By the end of 2022, more than 40 wineries are selling wines online, about half of Yinchun’s total winery number. Sales promotions during popular online shopping festivals such as June 18 and Singles’ Day including Douyin livestreaming and e-coupons were particularly effective.

Tags:

Related News

China’s imported wine market halved in size in 2022 China's imported wine market size halved in 2022 (pic: Vino Joy News)

China’s imported wine market halved in size in 2022

2023-02-15
Korean conglomerates launch wine business riding on wine boom Korean shopper selecting wines inside Emart (pic: Son Ji-hyoung/The Korea Herald)

Korean conglomerates launch wine business riding on wine boom

2023-01-11
GlobalData: China’s wine market size will almost double in 2026 Chinese wine consumers in China (pic: file image)

GlobalData: China’s wine market size will almost double in 2026

2022-10-18
Koreans drank 53 bottles of soju, 83 bottles of beer a year Korean soju (pic: 123rf)

Koreans drank 53 bottles of soju, 83 bottles of beer a year

2022-10-09
The much-anticipated, made-in-China Penfolds is here One by Penfolds wines includes a Chinese wine made in Ningxia (pic: Penfolds)

The much-anticipated, made-in-China Penfolds is here

2022-09-29
Bernard Magrez wants to change your perception of Chinese wine with ‘Huangding’   Bernard Magrez introducing the release of Huangding, a joint wine project with Legacy Peak (pic: screen grab)

Bernard Magrez wants to change your perception of Chinese wine with ‘Huangding’  

2022-08-09

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: