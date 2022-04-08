China’s top 10 most popular supermarkets

China’s massive network of supermarkets is a key growth engine for the country’s multi-billion wine and spirits market.

According to Euromonitor, over 40% of off-trade wine sales in China are contributed by hypermarkets and supermarket. The sheer size means that exporters and wineries interested in selling wines in China can’t easily discount supermarkets just yet for fast-growing e-commerce or on-trade channels.

During the pandemic, supermarkets’ importance in wine sales was reinforced. Aside from e-commerce platforms, it became almost the sole source for household grocery shopping of wine and liquor when on-trade sales through restaurants, bars and hotels was dampened due to stringent social distancing measures.

China’s top 10 supermarkets (infographics by Vino Joy News)

According to China Chain Store & Franchise Association (CCFA), the official representative of retailing & franchise industry in China, in total, the country’s 100 best performing supermarkets and hypermarkets generated RMB 968 billion (USD 150 billion) in sales, with year-on-year growth of 4.4% in 2020. The total number of stores in the top 100 supermarkets also rose by 7.4% to 31,000 despite the pandemic.

Here, we have highlighted and profiled the top 10 supermarkets by revenue on the CCFA list, and these are the key national and regional players that should be on every exporter and winery’s radar for successful business planning.

