South Africa’s wine bible unveils top 5-star wines

South Africa’s wine bible, Platter’s, has just unveiled its annual list of 5-star wines and Winery of the Year award, and family-owned Journey’s End estate was among dozens of wineries whose wines were given the top rating of 5 stars.

In the latest 2021 edition, Journey’s End’s Cape Doctor 2015 vintage was among a total of 212 wines from about 40 wineries that were awarded Platter’s 5-star accolade, given to wines rated 95 points or above.

The wine, a Bordeaux blend, is only made in exceptional years. The name “The Cape Doctor” is the local name for the strong south-eastern wind that blows from False Bay and funnels through to Cape Town and Blouberg.

Journey’s End Cape Doctor 2015 was given the 5-star accolade. The wine is available in Hong Kong through Links Concept.

Because it can play havoc with the vines at flowering, it is often cited as a negative factor for winemakers. At Journey’s End, though, the winery says it has a beneficial effect of long ripening periods for the grapes, which produces concentrated berries with fantastically firm acidity. It also minimises the risk of any fungal diseases on the vines.

The same wine was also given a Platinum award by Decanter with 97 points.

According to the wine guide’s tasting rules, all wines are initially tested “sighted”, taking into consideration the farm’s backstory, site, and climate. Wines which score 93 points and above during the initial taste test then were then re-tasted blind by a panel of 14 experts to select wines qualified for the 5-star title.

Kleine Zalze Wine Estate in Stellenbosch was named by Platter’s as Winery of the Year. Kanonkop Estate, Sadie Family Wines, Boekenhoutskloof Winery, Lourens Family Wines are among some of the biggest winners as well.

The guide is considered as an authority on South Africa’s wine industry. This year, the country’s wine industry has experienced unprecedented challenges with Covid-19, and the after-effects of alcohol sales ban.

The full list of 5-star wines can be found in here.