The 160th Hospices de Beaune wine auction postponed

The 160th Hospices de Beaune has been abruptly postponed this Sunday due to France’s worsening second wave of Covid-19.

The announcement was made on Sunday by Bourgone Wine Board (BIVB), the same day when the wine sale was planned originally.

The new date has not yet been announced yet.

“We would particularly like to thank the Regional Prefect and the Beaune Sub-Prefect for their support. Our priority is always that of our patients and residents of EHPAD who honor us with their trust,” the BIVB said in a press release.

“And in this time of a pandemic, our forces are obviously going to them whether or not they are affected by Covid-19. We are also not forgetting the hospital workers in France who are victims of the pandemic and their families who are waiting for our sale and a Presidents’ Coin worthy of this united and fraternal

cause.”

The President’s Barrel this year will come from Clos de la Roche from vines planted between 1968 and 1972, and the barrel will be made from oak from the Chambord forest of the Domaine de Chambord.

France recorded 32,095 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, which brings its total cases close to 2 million.

The country remains in a second nationwide lockdown that will continue until Dec. 1 unless the situation improves drastically.