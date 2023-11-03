Links Concept has announced its partnership with the esteemed Famille Hugel estate from Alsace for the China market, after the winery parted ways with its former distributor Summergate Fine Wines.

Established in 1639, the Hugel estate is a testament to the enduring legacy of family-owned winemaking, with 13 generations at the helm. Nestled in the idyllic village of Riquewihr, the Hugel family presides over a 30-hectare estate, with the lion’s share classified as Grand Cru, and an expansive 110 hectares of additional vineyards under contract.

The family’s commitment to cultivating noble Alsace grape varieties is evident in their vineyards, where the average vine age is 35 years. The region’s status as the second driest in France provides a unique terroir, conducive to the slow ripening of grapes. This climatic advantage yields dry, aromatic wines that embody finesse and intensity, harmonizing with both Western and Asian palates.

Alsace’s storied winery Famille Hugel is now imported and distributed in China by Links Concept (pic: Famille Hugel)

Famille Hugel’s wines are a celebration of varietal purity, with their iconic yellow labels gracing bottles of Gewurztraminer, Riesling, Pinot Gris, Muscat, and Pinot Blanc. Eschewing oak aging and sweetening, the Hugel approach allows the natural character of the grapes to take center stage.

The Hugel legacy also includes a pioneering role in the development of late-harvest wines, such as Vendange Tardive, and the establishment of stringent production regulations for these wines within the French AOC system.

As members of the Primum Familiae Vini, an exclusive club of the world’s leading wine families, the Hugels are champions of the values inherent to family-run vineyards.

Links Concept expressed its excitiment on the new addiiton. “We are delighted to introduce Famille Hugel to all the esteemed clients. Their rich heritage, commitment to excellence, and distinctive wines perfectly align with the company’s values. Links Concept is confident that you will appreciate the exceptional character and quality of Famille Hugel’s wines,” the company says in a press release.

