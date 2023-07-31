Iconic winemaker Álvaro Palacios returns to Hong Kong with latest wine releases.

Renowned Spanish winemaker, Álvaro Palacios, embarked on an exciting journey to Hong Kong earlier this month, where he delighted wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs with a series of exclusive wine dinners and tastings.

Hosted in collaboration with its local importer, Links Concept, the events proved to be a celebration of exquisite Spanish wines and a rare opportunity for attendees to interact with the visionary behind some of Spain’s most iconic wines.

Álvaro Palacios, known for his pioneering work in the Priorat and Bierzo regions, has garnered international acclaim for his dedication to preserving traditional winemaking techniques while embracing innovation. His commitment to producing wines that are deeply rooted in the terroir has earned him a place among the world’s most influential winemakers. In 2022, he was named Winemaker of the Year 2022 by Tim Atkin MW.

The Hong Kong trip marked a momentous occasion for Palacios, who has been eager to share his passion for Spanish wines with the dynamic and diverse wine community in the city after pandemic restrictions are lifted.

The series of wine dinners provided an intimate setting for guests to savor a carefully crafted selection of Palacios’ finest wines and latest releases such as Dofi 2020, Montesa 2019, Propiedad 2020. At a wine dinner hosted at James Suckling Wine Central, a rare L’Ermita 2015 5 liter bottle was poured.

From robust reds to delicate whites, each sip took attendees on a sensory journey through Spain’s diverse wine regions. Palacios’ meticulous approach to winemaking shone through in each glass, leaving guests captivated by the depth of flavors and nuanced expressions of the Spanish terroir.

In addition to the sumptuous dinners, exclusive tastings allowed wine enthusiasts to engage directly with Álvaro Palacios himself. Attendees had the unique opportunity to learn about the winemaking process, the philosophy that underpins Palacios’ creations, and the historical significance of his vineyards. From the luscious vineyards of Priorat to the enchanting landscapes of Bierzo, Palacios’ narrative painted a vivid picture of the heart and soul poured into every bottle.

The Hong Kong trip not only celebrated the artistry of Palacios’ wines but also highlighted the enduring allure of Spanish winemaking in the global market. As attendees savored the richness of each vintage, they were reminded of the cultural significance of wine, transcending geographical boundaries to unite wine enthusiasts from all corners of the world.

For those fortunate enough to attend Álvaro Palacios’ wine dinners and tastings in Hong Kong, the experience was nothing short of extraordinary. As the curtains closed on this remarkable journey, the legacy of Palacios’ passion for winemaking and the enchanting allure of Spanish wines lingered in the hearts and palates of all who were fortunate enough to partake in this unforgettable event.

