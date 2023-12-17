Zenato Winery is expanding into the Asian market through a strategic partnership with Hong Kong-based wine importer Links Concept. But it's not just stopping there.

Zenato Winery, an acclaimed Italian winery known for its high-quality wines from Lugana and Valpolicella, is expanding into the Asian market through a strategic partnership with Hong Kong-based wine importer Links Concept.

This move is part of a broader strategy to explore new opportunities in Asia, which includes a key launch in Indonesia in 2024, its owner Nadia Zenato told Vino Joy News.

Nadia expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership with Links Concept, emphasizing its alignment with Zenato’s longstanding values and vision. “We are glad of this new partnership with Links Concept. A company focused on family-owned estates, with a remarkable portfolio. I am sure we will do a good job together,” Zenato said.

She reflected on the winery’s initial venture into Hong Kong in the 1980s with their renowned Amarone wine and expressed optimism for the region’s potential despite recent challenges. “Hong Kong will start to grow again,” she remarked.

Zenato’s expansion into the Asian market is not limited to Hong Kong. The winery has seen significant growth in other Asian countries, including South Korea, Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam, even amidst the challenges of the Covid pandemic. Looking ahead, Zenato revealed, “For 2024, we are preparing another important launch, in Indonesia.”

Discussing consumer preferences, Zenato observed the diversity in tastes across the Asian market. With a portfolio that includes both Valpolicella red wines and Lugana whites, she believes the 73-year-old winery is well-equipped to cater to various consumer needs. “Between fresh and light wines and complex aged one, this gave us the possibilities to match different consumer needs in different areas. In the future, I see a growth of white wine consumption in traditional red markets such as China. An increase in demand for quality products,” she said, noting the rapid development of wine knowledge in these young and dynamic markets.

Reflecting on the impact of the pandemic, Zenato acknowledged the challenges faced globally by producers and distributors. However, she highlighted the resilience and success of her team and partners in managing these difficulties, particularly praising its APAC manager Marco Milani for his work in the Asia Pacific region.

Regarding China, a market that’s been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, Nadia says she still remains confident about the Chinese market. “I am still confident about this beautiful country. I was never in a rush to capitalize our investment and I never thought that China was similar to the USA or Europe market. It has its own timing and its own way,” she noted.

