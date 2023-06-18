Domaine Philippe Leclerc, the boutique winery located in the heart of Gevry Chambertin, is now available in Hong Kong.

Links Concept, the leading wine importer and distributor in Hong Kong, has been handpicked as the exclusive importer and distributor of Domaine Philippe Leclerc, bringing Hong Kong’s discerning palates a new boutqiue Bourgogne estate from the renowned Gevrey-Chambertin.

Born and raised in the hallowed wine region of Gevrey-Chambertin, Leclerc’s journey into winemaking began at the tender age of 13 when he abandoned formal education to toil alongside his father in the family vineyards. With a heritage spanning over a century, his family’s connection to the land nurtured his deep-rooted passion for winemaking.

In 1974, the historic Leclerc domaine was split between Philippe Leclerc and his older brother. Five years later, he crafted his inaugural vintage, marking the begining of a career in winemaking.

With close to 8 hectares of vineyards, the domaine boasts prestigious vineyard holdings including Premier Cru parcels in Les Cazetiers, Les Champeaux and La Combe au Moine, as well as village crus in Gevrey-Chambertin and Chambolle-Musigny.

Most of his wines are aged 24 months in age. Though Leclerc has a reputation for making bold and robust wines, he has been making them in a fresher style with softer and more integrated tannins by incorporating some whole bunches during fermentation.

The cellar is located in the heart of Gevry Chambertin, right across the City Hall and interestingly it also houses a massive underground museum of various old winemaking equipment and animal taxidermy.

Contact Links Concept for more details.

Like this: Like Loading...