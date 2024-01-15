This vintage is particularly noteworthy as it represents the first time since 2002 that Cristal has been crafted from a blend of grapes from all 45 of the estate's vineyards, a testament to the full expression of Louis Roederer's revered cuvée.

Louis Roederer, the renowned champagne house, has officially launched the latest release of its iconic Cristal’s 2015 vintage in Hong Kong with local importer Links Concept. This vintage is particularly noteworthy as it represents the first time since 2002 that Cristal has been crafted from a blend of grapes from all 45 of the estate’s vineyards, a testament to the full expression of Louis Roederer’s revered cuvée.

Made from a comprehensive blend from all 45 of the estate’s vineyards, each over 20 years old, the blend captures the identity of the entire estate, a rarity in champagne production.

The 2015 vintage was shaped by a mild and wet winter, followed by a summer of record-breaking heat and drought. The late August rains brought a refreshing twist to the growing season, resulting in a harvest that was both surprising and extraordinary.

Cristal 2015 is the first vintage since 2002 to be blended from all the estatae’s 45 vineyards. (pic: Louis Roederer)

Jean-Baptiste Lécaillon, the Cellar Master, praises Cristal 2015 for its “intense and delicious aromas with superb energy and an ethereal vibration.” He highlights its supreme balance and measure, attributing its distinct character more to the chalkiness of its soils than the sunny nature of the year. This unique balance positions Cristal 2015 as a timeless champagne with significant aging potential.

The vineyard plots, nurtured since 1845, are treated with sustainable practices, including massal selection, gentle pruning, and biodynamic composting. These methods ensure a harmonious relationship between man and nature, reflecting the bespoke viticultural approach of Louis Roederer.

Along with Cristal 2015, the champagne house also unveiled its Brut Nature 2015, following previous releases of 2006, 2009 and 2012 vintages in addition to its multi-vintage expression Collection 244 in Hong Kong. The wines are available in Hong Kong via Links Concept.

