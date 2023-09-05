The new viral sensation that has got consumers in China jostling in long lines in the heat of the summer is a RMB 38 latte infused with the country's most famous liquor - Kweichow Moutai.

The coffee jointly launched by Luckin Coffee and Kweichow Moutai has reportedly sold more than 5.42 million cups across Luckin’s 10,000 strong stores on the first day of its launch on Monday, Luckin Coffee has announced. The latte alone brought in RMB 100 million (US$13.6 million) in sales for the coffee maker, it says.

Topics on Chinese social media platforms related to the release have generated hundreds of millions of views within the day.

The sauce flavor latte which is named for Moutai’s siganature soy sauce aroma is said to have been infused with the 53% ABV Moutai. The level of alcohol in the resulting latte however is reduced to less than 0.5%, according to the coffee maker, making it safe for average consumers.

Overwhelmingly consumers applauded the collaboration for its creativity and accessiblity as a flagship Feitian Moutai sells an average of RMB 3000 a bottle in China.

The taste as some drinkers described is akin to Chocolate Liquor, while some frowned its rather unusual combo and one commentator tasted “fermented bean curd (腐乳)” flavor.

The Moutai latte is the latest creation from the Guizhou-based liquor giant to attract millennials and Gen-Z, as the national liquor is often linked to older generatons of consumers.

Last May, Moutai launched Moutai ice cream, selling liquor infused desserts to consumers in the city of Zunyi in Moutai’s home base Guizhou province in Southwest China. The format proved a big hit, with nearly 10 million cups sold as of a year later, the company revealed.

Moutai, already the most valuable drinks company in the world, reported a 21% increase in its first half revenue. Moutai’s net income from January to June totalled RMB 35.98 billion (US$5.01 billion).

