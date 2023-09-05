This year, as the wine industry confronts unprecedented challenges, Wine Future is stepping up to address one of the most pressing issues – the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Wine Future, the renowned global wine event known for its insightful discussions and innovative solutions, is gearing up for its 2023 edition in the historic city of Coimbra. This year, as the wine industry confronts unprecedented challenges, Wine Future is stepping up to address one of the most pressing issues – the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

With the industry facing one of its most complex periods in history, the event this year will stand in solidarity with Ukraine wine industry by featuring one of the country’s top wine wines in a tasting lineup.

This year’s Wine Future will feature three Masterclasses and tastings, each led by international experts. One of these Masterclasses, titled “The Magnificent 12,” will be conducted by Mark Squires, showcasing 12 iconic wines from some of the world’s most famous wine regions. In a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian wine industry and its workers, Wine Future will include an iconic Ukrainian wine on this list – the 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon from the Iukuridze Family Wine Heritage.

The Iukuridze Family Wine Heritage represents an exclusive collection from the founders of Shabo Winery. Under their discerning eye, only the finest vintages from the best years are selected. The Shabo region boasts a rich history dating back more than 2,000 years, making it one of Ukraine’s oldest terroirs.

The war in Ukraine has not only destablized the region but has also driven up global energy costs. This surge in energy prices is affecting the wine industry’s dry goods, such as glass bottles and corks, leading to additional challenges for winemakers worldwide.

The other two masterclasses will be equally captivating. Richard Mayson will lead a tasting of the great wines of Madeira and Porto, while Dirceu Vianna Jr. MW will delve into the premium wines of Portugal.

Wine Future 2023 is set to host over 60 experts and luminaries from the international wine sector. They will collectively examine the intricate challenges currently facing the industry through eight panels and six talks. Notable speakers include Bruce Dickinson, the lead singer of Iron Maiden; Nobel Prize winner for Economics, Sir Christopher Pissarides; Max Trejo, Secretary General of the International Youth Organization; and Dr. Laura Catena.

Wine Future 2023 will be held in the historic and picturesque city of Coimbra, Portugal, from November 7 to 9 at thee Convento de São Francisco.

Tickets for the 4th Edition of Wine Future can be purchased through the initiative’s official website here or via Ticketline here.

