Château Mercian, the historic Japanese winery with 145 years of history, has unveiled exclusive English guided tours at its Katsunuma and Mariko wineries for tourists and wine lovers, as millions of tourists return to Japan.

Château Mercian’s roots stretch back to the inception of winemaking in Japan. Over a century and a half, it has established itself not only as one of Japan’s premier wineries but also a consistent winner at international wine accolades. The newly launched English guided tours will also allow guests to taste six of its distinctive wines. And, for the true connoisseur, two of Château Mercian’s crown jewels and a special winemaker’s recommendation are also presented.

This also comes at a time when foriegn tourists are returning to the Asian country. In June, its inbound tourist number surpassed 2 million for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Journey through Katsunuma: From Wooden Wineries to Modern Museums

A mere 100 minutes from Tokyo, the Katsunuma winery in Yamanashi is a harmonious blend of the old and the new. While the tour takes you through the state-of-the-art winemaking facilities and the atmospheric barrel cellar, a highlight remains the Château Mercian wine museum. Housed in Japan’s oldest wooden winery, the museum is a time capsule, presenting a chronicle of 145 years of Japanese winemaking artistry.

Mariko Winery: A Jewel of Japanese Viticulture

For four years running since 2020, the World’s Best Vineyards—a global authority in vineyard experiences—has ranked Château Mercian’s Mariko winery in Ueda, Nagano. Not just as a Japanese stalwart but as the pinnacle of Asia, marking it 38th globally this year. It’s easy to see why.

With 360-degree views of lush vineyards, Mariko transforms idle, forgotten land into thriving vineyards brimming with biodiversity. A testament to this is the 168 insect species and 289 plant varieties that have found a home here. Furthermore, the winery’s commitment to sustainable practices, including the innovative gravity-flow system, showcases its dedication to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Château Mercian’s English guided tours are intimate, appointment-only experiences. For those interested in the tour, you can find more information here.

