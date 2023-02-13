Raimonds Tomsons was named 2023 Best Sommelier of World (pic ASI)

Raimonds Tomsons was named 2023 Best Sommelier of World (pic ASI)

The winner of 2023 Best Sommelier of World contest came to a thrilling end on Sunday in Paris in front of a crowd of 4,000 wine professionals and enthusiasts at the Paris La Défense Arena.

The winner of 2023 Best Sommelier of World contest came to a thrilling end on Sunday in Paris in front of a crowd of 4,000 wine professionals and enthusiasts at the Paris La Défense Arena.

Raimonds Tomsons from Latvia saw off tough competitions from close to 70 from 65 countries to be eventually named as the final winner.

Nina Jensen from Denmark finished as runner up, and Reeze Choi from Hong Kong, China made history as the first Chinese candidate who made it to the final, becoming the second runner-up.

The three finalists for 2023 Best Sommelier of World contest: Nina Jensen from Denmark, Raimonds Tomsons from Latvia and Reeze Choi from China (pic: ASI)

The compeition attracted wide attention in the wine and hospitality industry. The finale was livestreamed on Sunday and was watched by over 33,000 people on ASI’s official Youtube channel.

The three finalists selected from a pool of 17 semi-finalists stood out after various tasks designed to challenge the sommeliers’ knowledge, tasting skills, service acumen and ability to remain calm under pressure brought out the best in the candidates. 

After announcing Reeze Choi as the second runner-up, Jensen and Tomsons knew one of them would be announced ASI Best Sommelier of the World 2023. After a moment of extreme anticipation Tomsons was announced as the winner, by ASI President William Wouters, to a large round of applause.
 
Of the competition, ASI President William Wouters says, “it took more than 30 years for this contest to return to Paris. It was worth the wait! From the first day candidates arrived, they were treated to the hospitality and amazing gastronomy of France. As for the contest itself, it honoured the commitment of our candidates by being both challenging and fair. It is with great pride that we announce Raimonds Tomsons as the winner. I have no doubts they will be a fantastic representative of ASI, and an inspiration to our global sommelier community.”

The tri-annual event, originally planned for 2022, was postponed to 2023 because of delays in hosting its regional, continental contests over the past two years as a result of the global pandemic. 

This year, 68 competitors representing 65 countries vied for the ultimate Best Sommelier of the World title.

To qualify for the ASI Best Sommelier of the World contest, a competitor must be proposed by an ASI member association. The contests will be quized and tested in a multi-day event featuring various examinations including written theory, blind tasting, and service skills. The competition begins with a quarter-final round, followed by a semi-final and ultimate the finale, featuring the top three competitors as judged by the ASI. To add a level of complexity competitors must additionally compete in one of ASI’s official languages: English, French, or Spanish. Additionally, the language they chose to compete in must not be their mother tongue.

Tags:

Related News

Australian wine exports buckle under challenging global conditions Australian wine exports contracted in 2022 (pic: file image)

Australian wine exports buckle under challenging global conditions

2023-02-07
Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair ends with less fanfare Hong Kong Internatonal Wine and Spirits Fair was held on January 10 and 11 (pic: HKTDC)

Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair ends with less fanfare

2023-01-13
Hong Kong seizes 9,000 smuggled wines destined to China Images released by Hong Kong government show thousands of smuggled Penfolds (pic: HK gov)

Hong Kong seizes 9,000 smuggled wines destined to China

2022-12-22
Ancient Chinese wine glass to fetch HK$5 million imperial white jade archaistic 'Phoenix' vessel from Qianlong period could fetch HK$5 million (pic: Bonhams)

Ancient Chinese wine glass to fetch HK$5 million

2022-11-22
Four-time James Beard Award winner Fushia Dunlop to showcase exclusive Sichuan menu in HK Fushia Dunlop (handout picture)

Four-time James Beard Award winner Fushia Dunlop to showcase exclusive Sichuan menu in HK

2022-11-14
Dom Pérignon launches 2004 vintage of Plénitude 2 in Hong Kong Dom Perignon (pic: handout)

Dom Pérignon launches 2004 vintage of Plénitude 2 in Hong Kong

2022-11-09

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: