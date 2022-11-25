Millésimes Alsace Digitasting, the first “phygital” Wine Trade Show entirely organized by an appellation, will return in 2023 following its successful launch in 2021.

Millésimes Alsace Digitasting, the first “phygital” Wine Trade Show entirely organized by an appellation, will return in 2023 following its successful launch in 2021 that attracted almost 4,000 ‘visitors’ from a total of 55 countries to sample through 10,000 tasting boxes.

In fact, 97% of visitors surveyed at the end of the Show said they would participate again.

Scheduled for February 27-March 1, 2023 will see the highly anticipated return of this innovative tasting as Vins d’Alsace recognizes both the change in work habits and the fact that this will allow more wine professionals to experience the region’s wines than reinstating the traditional biannual salon in Colmar.

The new 2023 edition will showcase some of Alsace’s best wines to wine enthusiasts and trade from all over the world, providing meaningful connections.

Millésimes Alsace Digitasting will return in February next year (pic: CIVA)

New features at 2023 Millésimes Alsace Digitasting

A live masterclass led by 4 industry professionals: Romain Iltis, Meilleur Sommelier de France 2012; Yves Beck, author and Wine Critic in Switzerland; Jenni Wagoner, Group Wine Director for ZUMA restaurants in USA; and Thierry Fritsch, oenologist, educator and Alsace Wines Specialist, will guide participants through 4 wines from a tailored “So Trendy” Tasting Kit illustrating 4 consumer trends. The tasting will take place on February 27 10 am or 5pm French time.

Additionally, new, intuitive features will be rolled out to make the visitor experience run even more smoothly (simplified booking and time zone management, place your orders and book meetings right away, interactive map to locate winegrowers, new filters to refine your searches, etc…)

And the DigiTasting® ‘Discovery Boxes’ are back, meaning each guest will be sent samples from 2 producers additional to those they have selected.

Samples are bottled in mini glass bottles in the traditional flute shape of the Rhine and closed with an airtight capsule (pic: CIVA)

Advanced technology

Samples are bottled in keeping with the care accorded to AOC quality wines and in line with the Alsace region’s winemaking specifications: wines are bottled in Alsace, in mini glass bottles in the traditional flute shape of the Rhine and closed with an airtight capsule. Each “mini flute” contains 3cl of wine, the ideal tasting sample size for a wine professional.

This unique technology was developed by DigiTasting® in 2021 with the help of l’Institut Français de la Vigne et du Vin (The French Institute of Vine and Wine) and independent laboratories, thereby guaranteeing the safe delivery and preservation of wines of an even greater quality.

For interested participants, you can register for free here before 9th January 2023. Be sure to use hashtags #MillesimeAlsaceDigiTasting #DigiTasting #DrinkAlsace #VinsAlsace when sharing the tasting experience.

