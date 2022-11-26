Beam Suntory, the owner of Marker’s Mark and Hibiki whisky, is reportedly considering selling its spirits brands including Pinnacle Vodka and Cruzan Rum, according to a Bloomberg report.

Beam Suntory, the owner of Marker’s Mark and Hibiki whisky, is reportedly considering selling its spirits brands including Pinnacle Vodka and Cruzan Rum, according to a Bloomberg report.

The sale would worth a few hundreds of millions, sources told the news outlet.

Beam Suntory bought Pinnacle Vodka in 2012 for US$600 million. The vodka is distilled in France with French wheat and exported and bottled in the US.

Beam Suntory has a wide range of spirits brands including Jim Beam bourbon, Maker’s Mark and Knob Creek as well as Japanese brands such as Hibiki, Yamazaki and Hakushu.

It’s not known from the report why Suntory is considering selling of the two brands. Suntory is in talks with a few banks and the size and brands included in the potential sale could change, sources told Bloomberg.

Like this: Like Loading...