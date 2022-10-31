Mathieu Deiss and his father Jean-Michel (pic: handout)

Enoteca Shanghai, the Chinese division of the leading Asian wine retailer Enoteca, has become the exclusive partner of Alsace's pioneering biodynamic producer Domaine Marcel Deiss for mainland China, as the retailer eyes the winery's "natural wine appeal" to the country's wine lovers.

Nineteen wines from Domaine Marcel Deiss will become available in the Chinese market starting from October 28.

“Alsace wine is not yet well-known in the general public, but it is in growing demand among wine lovers. With the rise in popularity of natural wines in Chinese market, Domaine Marcel Deiss is in demand also as natural wine,” says CEO of Enoteca Shanghai, Stella XU on the addition.

The flagship wine Grand Cru Schoenenbourg, and the regional wine Alsace Complantation. Both wines are made by complantation, and certified DEMETER and BIODIVIN. (pic: handout)
Founded in Bergheim in 1947, the family-owned Domaine Marcel Deiss is currently managed by Mathieu Deiss the 4th generation family member, with the help of his father Jean-Michel. Their 38ha of the vineyards, located on the various slopes around the region including 5 Grands Crus, are farmed biodynamically to reflect the deep characteristics of the terroir.

Interestingly, the winery’s fixture to express the character of terroir rather than that of varieties led them to practice “Complantation” which is the art of mixing grape varieties in a vineyard. They plant 13 Alsatian grape varieties together in their vineyards, and harvest, press and vinify them together. In this way, the best identity of the specific terroir is revealed.

The winery was named as 3-star producer, the highest rating, by French Wine Guidebook Meilleurs vins de France, and its Grand Cru Schoenenbourg 2015 is scored 98 points by Wine Advocate.

