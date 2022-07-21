Cult Wines, the UK-based fine wine company, is partnering with legendary Burgundy fine wine producer, Olivier Bernstein to release a one-of-a-kind jeroboam of Romanée-St-Vivant 2017 that has never been released to the public before.

Cult Wines, the UK-based fine wine company, is partnering with legendary Burgundy fine wine producer, Olivier Bernstein to release a one-of-a-kind jeroboam of Romanée-St-Vivant 2017 that has never been released to the public before.

This is Bernstein’s premier vintage of Romanée-St-Vivant, one of the most exclusive and sought-after terroirs in the region. Given the tiny volume of Romanée-St-Vivant produced by Bernstein, and the unique format, each Jeroboam is hand-numbered.

The ultra-rare jeroboam will be auctioned with a reserve price of £50,000 starting on Monday 1st August available exclusively on CultX, Cult Wines’ newly launched digital trading platform.

Olivier Bernstein Romanée-St-Vivant 2017 in Jeroboam (pic: Cult Wines)

Provenance, authenticity and ownership will be guaranteed with an NFT issued by Bernstein to accompany the jeroboam.

The winner of the auction and five guests will be invited to join Olivier Bernstein at his iconic, and typically closed to the public, Maison in Beaune, France for an unforgettable wine-paired dinner.

Tom Gearing, CEO and Co-Founder of Cult Wines, commented: “CultX was designed as a game changing platform to source, invest and trade in fine wines. This exclusive auction and partnership with Olivier Bernstein reinforces that vision – we are forging new ground by working with elite global producers to reimagine how we sell, invest and collect wines. It is our pleasure to be working with the new era of producers establishing innovative ways to give collectors a first chance to collect rare wines.”

Bernstein is well known for pioneering maverick wine making methods in Burgundy. He produces a staggering seven different Grand Crus and specifically selects low yielding vines, allowing him to extract the very best from his sites year-on-year. In 2017, he was finally able to access a tiny parcel within Romanée-Saint-Vivant to make his first and likely only vintage from the vineyard. Bernstein has described the experience of working with Romanée-St-Vivant grapes as a dream, unlike anything else in the world.

Romanée-St-Vivant (RSV), a Grand Cru part of the prestigious ‘Vosne-Romanee’ appellation, produces small quantities of the world’s most nuanced and desired Pinot Noirs. RSV wines exhibit all the technical finesse and terroir characteristics as the other Vosne-Romanée wines but are viewed as more delicate with a distinctive silky elegance, depth and purity.

With a limited number of producers crafting small quantities of ultra-premium wine, demand far exceeds supply, making RSV wines instant collector’s items.

Olivier Bernstein (pic: Cult Wines)

Olivier Bernstein, Winemaker, commented on the partnership: “It’s exciting to release a one-off jeroboam with CultX, both a format I’ve never released before, with a wine I could never have imagined producing.”

Over the past five years, top Romanée-St-Vivant wines have significantly outpaced the Liv-Ex Burgundy150. The insatiable demand for RSV wines among wine collectors is illustrated by the soaring prices and valuation of the wines. For example, the price for a 2004 Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux, Romanee-Saint-Vivant Grand Cru has increased by nearly 6 times over the past five years. More recent vintages are also flying high with the 2013 Domaine Leroy, Romanée Saint-Vivant Grand Cru appreciating by £120,498 over five years.1

For those who miss out on winning the auction, a very limited number of hand-signed and numbered bottles and magnums of the Olivier Bernstein Romanée-St-Vivant 2017 will be made exclusively available to purchase through the CultX platform when it launches to the public in late September.

Each bottle of Olivier Bernstein RSV 2017 will be released from the Domaine with an accompanying NFT issued by Olivier Bernstein, guaranteeing the authenticity and ownership of the bottle. Users can sign up to the auction waitlist on CultX.

Like this: Like Loading...