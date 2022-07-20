Prosecco (pic: iStock)

Prosecco (pic: iStock)

The US market uncorked 40% more Proseccos in 2021 than pre-pandemic levels, as the market is responsible for consuming nearly one fifth of the total Italian sparkling wine production.

According to a study commissioned by the Prosecco DOC Consortium, American imports of Prosecco, posted a 40% increase in 2021 over pre-pandemic levels in volume, while its value also jumped by 19.1% to US$519 million.

In total, 25.5 million gallons of Prosecco PDO were exported to the US, representing 17.4% of the appellation’s total production.

Interestingly, among different states in the US, California poured the most of Prosecco last year, while in New York, interest in the sparkling wine waned.

La Gioiosa prosecco rose (pic: Simona Bruno)
Prosecco rose, a new category that was allowed in 2020, became a driver for export growth in the USA (pic: Simona Bruno)

California imported more Italian sparkling wine than any other state in 2021, by value, at approx. 79 million dollars, followed by Pennsylvania (approx. 63 million dollars), Florida (approx. 61 million dollars), Texas (approx. 59 million dollars), New Jersey (approx. 56 million dollars), and New York (approx. 55 million dollars).

Pennsylvania became the second most important state in terms of the value of imports of Italian sparkling wine, with a 120% increase over 2019.

An opposite trend emerged for New York, where the category’s imports dropped by 19.1%. However, regulations and trade relations between different states can affect the data, as Pennsylvania could have potentially redistributed bottles in New York, according to the study.

Prosecco DOC Rosé, a new category that was allowed since the 2020 vintage, has played a crucial role in the growth of the denomination, and in 2021, according to data officially released by the Prosecco DOC Consortium, 71.5 million bottles were produced.

Riding on the growth wave, the consorzio is rolling out the fifth National Prosecco Week – a nationwide campaign developed with Colangelo & Partners – taking place from July 18 to 24, 2022, with both digital and in-person experiences.

National Prosecco Week is a unique occasion to learn more about these extremely versatile wines. The campaign will showcase the versatility and pairability of each wine within the category, elaborate on the growing Prosecco DOC Rosé category, and educate media, trade and consumers on how to identify authentic Prosecco DOC.

Tags:

Related News

Juvé & Camps partners with Nimbility for APAC expansion Juvé Camps is partnering with Nimbility to expand its Asia Pacific market (pic: handout)

Juvé & Camps partners with Nimbility for APAC expansion

2022-05-13
Global wine trade recovers in 2021 but challenges loom China changed its import rules on wine and spirits (pic: iStock)

Global wine trade recovers in 2021 but challenges loom

2022-05-04
English fizz maker Rathfinny Launches with Fine Vintage in Hong Kong Rathfinny wine (pic: handout)

English fizz maker Rathfinny Launches with Fine Vintage in Hong Kong

2022-04-29
Ningxia wine exports soared 256% in 2021 President Xi Jinping in Ningxia visiting vineyards (pic: People's Daily)

Ningxia wine exports soared 256% in 2021

2022-03-25
China’s tariff erased AU$1 billion Australian wine exports in 2021 China and Australia

China’s tariff erased AU$1 billion Australian wine exports in 2021

2022-02-10
Hong Kong wine market rebounds in 2021 Hong Kong imposed some of the toughest social distancing measures on January 7, banning restaurant dine-in after 6pm and closures of 15 types of businesses (pic: iStock)

Hong Kong wine market rebounds in 2021

2022-02-09

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: