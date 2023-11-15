VIK launched 50 NFTs for its 2018 vintage (pic: VIK)

Chile's VIK Winery has taken a pioneering step in the country's wine industry by launching its first NFT (Non-Fungible Token) wine.

Chile’s VIK Winery has taken a pioneering step in the country’s wine industry by launching its first NFT (Non-Fungible Token) wine. This marks the first instance in Chile where a winery has ventured into the realm of NFTs, reflecting a growing trend in the global wine industry to integrate blockchain technology for a unique blend of tradition and modernity.

VIK Winery’s NFT project revolves around its acclaimed VIK 2018 vintage, rated 98 points by wine critics. The winery has issued 50 NFTs, each priced at 750 MATIC and representing a double magnum of the VIK 2018. A blend of 75% Cabernet Sauvi gnon and 25% Cabernet Franc, the wine was crafted by Chief Winemaker Cristián Vallejo and aged for 26 months in French oak barrels.

This strategy not only offers a novel approach to wine collection but also ensures authenticity and traceability, addressing common concerns in wine investment and collecting.

Owners of the VIK 2018 NFTs are granted a unique experience that extends beyond digital ownership. They have the option to trade their NFTs or redeem them for the physical bottles, which are meticulously stored under optimal conditions at the winery’s cellar.

The use of NFTs in the wine industry, while still in its nascent stages, has been gaining traction globally. NFTs offer wineries a platform to authenticate their products and provide wine enthusiasts with a new form of collecting exclusive vintages. This digital leap enables wineries to directly engage with a tech-savvy audience, offering a secure and innovative way to collect and trade fine wines.

The winery also offers a special Concierge service available to customers in case they require assistance whilst purchasing their NFTs. Please contact store@vik.cl.

Tags:

Related News

Driving Chile’s Wine Future: Unveiling the Magic of 1865

Driving Chile’s Wine Future: Unveiling the Magic of 1865

2023-10-25
Crurated raises $7.2m to further innovate blockchain-based wine community The london based wine membership platform Curated raised US$7.5 million from private investors (pic: handout)

Crurated raises $7.2m to further innovate blockchain-based wine community

2023-01-28
Cult Wines to debut never-before-sold Olivier Bernstein jeroboam Olivier Bernstein RSV Jeroboam 2017 (pic: Cult Wines)

Cult Wines to debut never-before-sold Olivier Bernstein jeroboam

2022-07-21
First Chilean group of certified organic wine producers created Organic grapes (pic: Emiliana)

First Chilean group of certified organic wine producers created

2022-05-18
Penfolds launches 2018 Superblend Imperial Duo for NFT wine auction Penfolds is releasing a pair of 6L superblends as two NFTs for BlockBar's first NFT wine auction (pic: TWE)

Penfolds launches 2018 Superblend Imperial Duo for NFT wine auction

2022-04-08
ASC takes on Chile’s Santa Helena Santa Helena (pic: ASC Fine Wines)

ASC takes on Chile’s Santa Helena

2021-12-27

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: