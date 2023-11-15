Chile's VIK Winery has taken a pioneering step in the country's wine industry by launching its first NFT (Non-Fungible Token) wine.

Chile’s VIK Winery has taken a pioneering step in the country’s wine industry by launching its first NFT (Non-Fungible Token) wine. This marks the first instance in Chile where a winery has ventured into the realm of NFTs, reflecting a growing trend in the global wine industry to integrate blockchain technology for a unique blend of tradition and modernity.

VIK Winery’s NFT project revolves around its acclaimed VIK 2018 vintage, rated 98 points by wine critics. The winery has issued 50 NFTs, each priced at 750 MATIC and representing a double magnum of the VIK 2018. A blend of 75% Cabernet Sauvi gnon and 25% Cabernet Franc, the wine was crafted by Chief Winemaker Cristián Vallejo and aged for 26 months in French oak barrels.

This strategy not only offers a novel approach to wine collection but also ensures authenticity and traceability, addressing common concerns in wine investment and collecting.

Owners of the VIK 2018 NFTs are granted a unique experience that extends beyond digital ownership. They have the option to trade their NFTs or redeem them for the physical bottles, which are meticulously stored under optimal conditions at the winery’s cellar.

The use of NFTs in the wine industry, while still in its nascent stages, has been gaining traction globally. NFTs offer wineries a platform to authenticate their products and provide wine enthusiasts with a new form of collecting exclusive vintages. This digital leap enables wineries to directly engage with a tech-savvy audience, offering a secure and innovative way to collect and trade fine wines.

The winery also offers a special Concierge service available to customers in case they require assistance whilst purchasing their NFTs. Please contact store@vik.cl.

