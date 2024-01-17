Club Bâtard, a new private members’ club, is set to open this summer in Hong Kong’s historic Pedder Building in Central, featuring what's billed as the city's "largest walk-in wine cellar" offering over 5000 references.

Club Bâtard, a new private members’ club, is set to open this summer in Hong Kong’s historic Pedder Building in Central, featuring what’s billed as the city’s “largest walk-in wine cellar” offering over 5000 references.

Conceived by Michael Wu, founder of The Fine Wine Experience, Hong Kong’s leading Burgundy wine specialist, and seasoned restaurateur Randy See, managing partner of Bâtard and Piccolo Concepts, a subsidiary of Singapore’s Les Amis Group, Club Bâtard promises an exclusive culinary and wine experience. Spread over 18,000 square feet across three floors, it aims to be a central gathering spot for the region’s wine connoisseurs.

Club Bâtard will host three restaurants: the popular French restaurant Bâtard, the Cantonese restaurant Hop Sze, and the all-day dining venue Le Clos. Bâtard, currently located within The Fine Wine Experience in Sai Ying Pun, will relocate to Club Bâtard upon opening.

Additionally, it will feature OBE, a whisky bar overseen by Diego Lanza, former head of Whisky Asia at Bonhams. OBE, standing for “Old Bottle Effect,” will offer a selection of the world’s rarest whiskies, showcasing the natural aging process in whisky bottles.

The club’s highlight, a wine cellar boasting more than 5,000 references, offers members access to an extensive collection at retail prices, without restaurant markups, according to the club.

In addition to its unique wine and dining offerings, Club Bâtard stands out for its design. The club will inhabit the historic Pedder Building, a landmark site in Hong Kong’s architectural and cultural heritage, opened in 1924.

According to the club, it will limit recruitment to 1,200 members, offering a high level of access within the three spacious floors. A special pre-opening joining fee is set at HK$100,000, with it set to rise to HK$150,000 thereafter.

At the time of its public launch, hundreds of memberships have already been claimed by supporters of Bâtard restaurant, The Fine Wine Experience, and Hop Sze.

“We are focused on bringing exceptional value to our members”, said Michael Wu of the Fine Wine Experience. “Wines will be enjoyed at Club Bâtard at retail prices. That’s a saving on typical wine list prices of around 60-70%. Those savings very quickly add up.”

“Club Bâtard will go far beyond great value and choice, however. Director Linden Wilkie will bring an immersive experience to members through an active programme of wine tastings and events, connecting them to the world of vineyards and winemakers”, he added.

Like this: Like Loading...