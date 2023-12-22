Laurent Delaunay, from a renowned négoce family, will lead the BIVB board for the next two years, focusing on a range of pressing issues.

Laurent Delaunay has assumed the role of Chairman of the Burgundy Wine Board (BIVB), with François Labet transitioning to the role of Co-Chairman. Delaunay, from a renowned négoce family, will lead the board for the next two years, focusing on a range of pressing issues.

Upon becoming the Chairman of the Burgundy Wine Board (BIVB), Delaunay acknowledged his mentors, including Pierre-Henry Gagey, Frédéric Drouhin, and the late Louis-Fabrice Latour, for inspiring him to contribute to the industry.”They are the people who ‘trained’ me and made me want to give something back to the industry…,” he said.

He paid tribute to Pau Roca, the late Director of the OIV, for his significant role in the wine industry and organizing the 2024 Congress in Dijon. Delaunay described the BIVB as a complex entity, comprising professionals from various expertise areas and interacting with a diverse range of stakeholders at multiple levels.

During the recent BIVB meeting, Delaunay outlined his priorities, emphasizing the importance of environmental sustainability. A central element of his tenure will be the ‘Objectif Climat’ plan, aiming to reduce carbon emissions in the Bourgogne wine industry. Delaunay stressed the necessity of a collaborative approach, involving partners across the wine-making and associated industries, to achieve these environmental goals.

Apart from environmental concerns, Delaunay is set to modernize the economic management of the sector. He seeks to enhance the sector’s resilience against production fluctuations through collective strategizing and the use of existing economic tools. He also intends to improve communication within the industry, focusing on better dissemination of economic and technical information.

Delaunay also underscored the importance of defending wine appellations, especially on an international stage. He plans to establish responsive and straightforward procedures to protect these appellations.

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Delaunay expressed confidence in his collaboration with Labet, highlighting their excellent relationship and shared commitment to advancing the board’s agenda.

