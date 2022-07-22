This year's Mid-Autumn Festival has a delicious boozy twist. Conrad Hong Kong has collaborated with Hong Kong's homegrown distillery Two Moons to launch its first-ever gin mooncake gift box set ahead of the traditional moon gazing festival.

As one of the most revered Cantonese restaurants in town, Conrad’s Golden Leaf restaurant collaborated with Two Moons and created a gift set which featured gin-infused mooncakes for the occasion. The design of the mooncake box pays tribute to the traditional Chinese culture featuring timeless Beiwei Kaishu calligraphy crafted by Master Yeung Kai.

Creamed egg yolk mooncake infused with gin (pic: handout)

The 100% made in Hong Kong gift set is a showcase of craftsmanship with four pieces of mooncakes in two distinctive flavours: Creamed Egg Yolk with Gin, and Red Bean Paste with Mandarin Peels and Egg Yolk.

Two Moon’s Calamansi Gin is infused in the egg custard for the former where an unmistakable citrusy fragrance and a hint of gin taste are added to the sweet and silky pastry. The gift box also comes with two mini bottles of Two Moons’ gin, i.e Signature Dry Gin and Calamansi Gin, and retails for HK$688.

Founded in 2019, Two Moons Distillery bases its entire production in Hong Kong. Not only remarked for its smooth mouthfeel, the spirit also derives its complex aroma from a combination of herbs. The local distillery has triumphed various internationally-acclaimed awards.

Its Signature Dry Gin collected the ultimate “Double Gold” accolade from the world-renowned San Francisco World Spirits Competition – London Dry Gin Category, while its Calamansi Gin has garnered highly coveted recognition as the “Best Hong Kong Signature Botanical Gin” at the World Gin Awards.

