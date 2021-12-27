ASC takes on Chile’s Santa Helena

ASC Fine Wines, China’s renowned fine wine importer and distributor, has inked an exclusive partnership with one of Chile’s most celebrated wine brands, Viña Santa Helena, to its expanding portfolio for the Hong Kong and Macau market.

Founded in 1942 in Chile’s emblematic Central Valley, Viña Santa Helena boasts close to 80 years of winemaking history. Known for its authentic, traditional and approachable wines, it is one of the top 10 most exported wines in Chile.

The name of the winery is actually a loving tribute to a father-and-daughter relationship. At the beginning of the 20th century in Chile, the estate’s founder fell seriously ill. His family and workers dedicated themselves to caring for him and the estate deteriorated gradually. His daughter, Helena, upon seeing how the estate was losing its charm, decided to revive each vine in the valley. With determination and passion, she managed to revive its quality. And once her father recovered, he decided to name his wines Santa Helena, in honour of his daughter.

Winemakers Mauricio and Andrea (pic: Santa Helena)

Today, the estate’s operation has expanded and it practices sustainable farming. Its wine ranges include a varietal range, a Reserva range and the premium Gran Reserva range, which are exported to 50 countries across the five continents.

“The quality of a wine lies in the vineyard and the winery, and for this reason, our attention and energy are focused to ensure best practices across all of our agricultural and winemaking process. For market development around world, we rely on collaborations with our professional and trustworthy partners like ASC Fine Wines. We are thrilled to work with ASC to bring our wines to the Hongkong and Macau market,” expressed German Del Rio, Global Export Director of VSPT, the holding group of Santa Helena.

Viña Santa Helena Cabernet Sauvignon Gran Reserva (pic: ASC Fine Wines)

“We are excited to announce that Santa Helena, one of the top Chilean wine brands has joined our portfolio for Hong Kong and Macau. The Santa Helena brand is well established for many years with strong presence in the membership clubs and HORECA channels. Both ASC and Santa Helena are committed to continually providing high quality wines to the trade and consumers in Hong Kong and Macau,” says COO of ASC Fine Wines, Mario Aron.

“Viña Santa Helena is owned by South America’s wine giant VSPT, with whom our partnership is mutually beneficial, long term, comprehensive and most importantly based on joint visions for the Hongkong and Macau market. I am confident together we will set the benchmark of leadership of quality Chilean wines in this important market of ours,” comments Makoto Nagae, the Chief Executive Officer of ASC Fine Wines.