ASC Fine Wines takes on America’s Pinot Noir trendsetter for China

China’s leading wine importer and distributor, ASC Fine Wines, has added American Pinot Noir trendsetter, Ken Wright Cellars in Oregon to its expanding portfolio for China market including Hong Kong and Macau.

The partnership would allow ASC to exclusively import and distribute the iconic Oregon wine brand for the Chinese market.

Located in rural Carlton, Oregon, Ken Wright Cellars is praised as a “vital trendsetter in Oregon and American Pinot Noir” by Decanter magazine. The winery played an essential role in the rise of Oregon Pinot Noir and defining Oregon terroir, particularly in its premier region Willamette Valley by identifying six sub-appellations.

Ken Wright Pinot Noir (pic: ASC Fine Wines)

In 1986, with family, belongings and 10 barrels in tow, Ken Wright moved to McMinnville and started Panther Creek Cellars. His concept of focusing on vineyard-designate bottling began during those years at Panther Creek and this was cemented as a core philosophy in 1994 when Ken Wright Cellars was founded.

A staunch advocate for single vineyard Pinot, Ken Wright Cellars now produces single vineyard Pinot Noirs from 13 different vineyard sites in the Northern Willamette Valley.

Ken Wright is known for its single vineyard Pinot Noirs produced from 13 different sites (pic: ASC Fine Wines)

The winery is credited for producing wine that showcase the inherent quality of world-class vineyard sites. With a clarity and breadth that is unequaled, Pinot Noir is the ultimate vehicle for conveying the aroma, flavor and texture of the location in which it is grown.

Speaking of the exclusive partnership, Mario Aron, COO of ASC Fine Wines, commented: “Ken Wright Cellars’ approach to the craft of wine growing is one of stewardship rather than manipulation. It uses sustainable practices as a base and expand upon that with advanced nutrition-based farming. By analyzing both its soil profile and vines, maintaining proper crop levels, personally sampling each vineyard, and hand-sorting each cluster, they ensure that the inherent character in the fruit is revealed in the finished wine. Minimal handling of wine is essential to preserve what it is, a gift of nature. This is the quintessential value of ASC’s definition of craft wine. I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Ken Wright Cellars to ASC’s portfolio of craft wines.”

Ken Wright Cellars’ Pinot Noir vineyards (pic: ASC Fine Wines)

Makoto Nagae, CEO of ASC, added that the winery’s commitment to community also echoes ASC’s philosophy. “Ken Wright Cellars is a company with purpose. Their team are determined not only to make quality Pinot Noir that connects people to place, but also they are committed to connecting the people and place in which they live. To become a part of this loving network of people of the Carlton community, the Wrights have built a business and have produced a product that could be defined by the same values. Giving back to the society or community where we work and live is the also corner stone of ASC’s purpose as a responsible corporate citizen. We are proud to have a like-minded partner like Ken Wright. We rejoice in knowing that wine lovers in China enjoy every bottle and glass of ASC’s wines, now including that of Ken Wright Cellars,” he explained.

Ken Wright, Proprietor and Winemaker of Ken Wright Cellars, and his wife (pic: ASC Fine Wines)

Ken Wright, Proprietor and Winemaker of Ken Wright Cellars, enthused on the partnership, “All of us at Ken Wright Cellars are excited and pleased to be part of the ASC portfolio. ASC is the perfect partner for us with their deep appreciation of fine wine and the pleasure it brings to our tables. Chinese culture is embracing fine wine from throughout the world. We trust ASC to be our ambassador for world class Pinot noir from the Willamette Valley of Oregon.”