New restaurants to try this September

Hong Kong’s dining scene this summer is revived with a new trove of exciting restaurant openings. Whether you like casual Spanish tapas, authentic Mexican flavors or the more refined Japanese cuisine or contemporary Italian food, here are the five latest dining destinations that would sate your food cravings.

Quiero Más

Quiero Más means “I want more!” in Spanish. We want more exciting food, and the newly formed Silver OAK Group heard our call. Opening on the Penthouse level of M88 Tower in Central, Quiero Más is offering traditional Mediterranean cuisine filled with modern and creative spice. With Spanish chef Alex Fargas from La Paloma leading the kitchen, the restaurant is presenting exotic dishes like Lobster a la Louie – a Boston lobster in vichyssoise, King Scallop Escabeche in lemongrass and roasted shallot dressing with avocado puree, and vegetarian dishes including Impossible Sliders.

On top of that, the 3,000-square-foot restaurant features a distinctive bar offering authentic Spanish beers, handcrafted cocktails and wine from the Mediterranean coastline. Diners can relax in the modern, elegant yet heartwarming restaurant designed by renowned architect Hernan Zanghellini and the ZHA+MA2 team.

Address: 20/F, M88, Wellington Place, 2-8 Wellington Street, Central

Opening hours: Mon-Sun, (Lunch) 12pm-3pm, (Dinner) 6pm-12pm

Phone: +852 2383 0268

Instagram: @quieromashk’