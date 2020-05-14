These are the Chinese influencers outselling wine importers

With greater power comes with greater responsibility. In China’s mammoth social media world where growth is warp-speed and users are in billions, greater power comes with greater influence over millions of deep-pocketed followers who are ready to splurge.

China’s most popular social media app WeChat, owned and developed by tech giant Tencent today has 1.15 billion monthly active users for a country of 1.4 billion people. Sina Weibo, similar to Facebook, has over 400 million montly active users. Bytedance, the parent company that owns today the world’s fastest growing social media app, tik tok or Douyin in Chinese, has some 800 million users worldwide livesteaming and sharing snappy video contents. Its competitor Kuaishou, another homegrown video streaming app, has 400 million monthly active users.

With millions of followers within a thumb’s reach on Chinese social media and e-commerce platforms like Taobao and JD.com, today’s influencers are a new breed of KOLs who can cash in millions of dollars within minutes, and out-sell many of the traditional retailers including wine merchants.

Here are three influencers in China who are redefining the country’s retail landscape including one who’s reportedly outperforming 60% of listed companies in the country.

Scroll through the pages below to find out who they are.

Page 1 of 4