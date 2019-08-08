(Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

It’s a hot and tense summer in Hong Kong, roiled by months long protests. In trying times, a well-made cocktail or a glass of savory wine might have the healing power for a wretched soul, as American prose stylist Fitzgerald so eloquently said, “Here’s to alcohol, the rose colored glasses of life.”

Here are three newly opened bars in Hong Kong this summer including Shady Acres, PIIN and Tell Camellia that we suspect have stocked enough delicious wines and elisir that can perk up any distressed Hongkongers.

