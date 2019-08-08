Penfolds, the flagship wine brand under Treasury Wine Estates, has released its 2019 collection today led by 2015 Grange, but the new collection missed out Bin 707 Cabernet Sauvignon, a high-end wine from Penfolds lineup dubbed as the ‘Grange of Cabernet’.

Led by flagship Grange, a wine consistently released since the experimental vintage in 1951, the 2019 Collection features a line-up of stalwarts including Yattarna, St Henri, Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz, and more recently Bin 23 Pinot Noir, a new addition to the collection, which was first unveiled in 2009.

However, this year conspicuously missing from the lineup are Bin 707 Cabernet Sauvignon, a stellar premium red known as the ‘Grange of Cabernet’, and Bin 169 Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon. The company did not elaborate reasons behind the move.

Additionally different from previous years, the global release date has been advanced to August 8 this year, an auspicious number in Chinese tradition, from the usual October. The reason, according to the company, is to capture main holidays including Mid-autumn Festival, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, as well as not clashing with upcoming 175th anniversary celebration in October.

The 2015 Grange from the 2019 collection received 100 points from Andrew Caillard MW

Chief Winemaker Peter Gago said, “All Penfolds winemakers employ a personal responsibility and great pride in the wines they make. Steph Dutton, Emma Wood, Andrew Baldwin, Kym Schroeter, Matt Woo, Shavaughn Wells, Andrew Hales and Dominic Coulter.

“As a team the group is committed to making wines that are complex, with a definitive and distinctive Penfolds character. Each displays an individual style, a style that is the result of years skillful blending and access to the best possible fruit, oak and time….”

The Penfolds Collection 2019 is available starting from today at select fine wine stores and Penfolds Cellar Doors – Magill Estate Winery and Barossa Valley Cellar Door.

The full collection this year with recommended retail price in Australian dollars can be found below: