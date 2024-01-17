The Wine Scholar Guild (WSG) has announced the appointment of Preston Mohr as its first-ever Managing Director since its inception in 2005, signaling a strategic expansion in its operations at a time when online learning is the 'new normal' and evolving wine appreciaiton.

Mohr joined WSG in late 2021 and has served as Sales & Marketing Director for the last two years. Born and raised in Minneapolis, Mohr has lived in Paris for the last 18 years. A dual citizen of France and the United States, Mohr graduated from the University of Minnesota with a BA in art history, and then from Georgia State University with a masters in global hospitality management. Mohr wine credentials include the Level 4 Diploma from WSET and the Wine Scholar Guild Champagne Masters

In the past two years, WSG has experienced a period of significant growth, expanding its team from 14 to 19 full-time employees, supported by over 150 contributors under the direction of Academic Advisor Andrew Jefford.

In his remarks, Mohr expressed his enthusiasm for the future of WSG. He emphasized the organization’s adaptability and responsiveness to market demands, which have been key to its success as a leader in specialized wine education. “As an independent organization, we can quickly pivot and respond to the market’s demands,” Mohr said. He highlighted the global and online shift in wine education, stating, “Online education is now a ‘new normal’, but we were already well-positioned for this change as pioneers in online education.”

Mohr also reflected on the evolving nature of wine appreciation, noting a shift towards quality, authenticity, and the stories behind the labels. “Wine drinkers now understand that wine is about the people and places behind the labels. It’s no longer about quantity or simple categorization of styles or grapes; it’s about quality and authenticity,” he explained. Mohr’s vision for WSG is to continue being the ultimate source of knowledge for wine enthusiasts, inviting students to join a movement championing authentic wines through premier online, in-person, and study abroad programs.

WSG also made significant strides in its leadership team with the addition of Justin Martindale MW as the new Membership & Community Manager and Courtney Carroll as the new Sales & Marketing Director. Martindale, a recent Master of Wine, brings his expertise from the Lothian Wine School in Edinburgh. Carroll, with her rich experience in product development and marketing in the wine and spirits industry, is currently completing an MSc in Viticulture and oenology at Plumpton College.

