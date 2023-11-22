The prestigious Hospices de Beaune charity wine auction, a historic event dating back to 1859, concluded its 163rd edition on Monday with remarkable success, securing €23,279,800 (approximately US$25.4 million).

The prestigious Hospices de Beaune charity wine auction, a historic event dating back to 1859, concluded its 163rd edition on Monday with remarkable success, securing €23,279,800 (approximately US$25.4 million). This impressive total, which marks the second-highest ever for the annual auction, adds to an aggregate total of €25.1 million (around US$27.4 million).

Under the gavel of three distinguished auctioneers – Aurélie Vandevoorde, Aurélie Massou, and Jeanne Calmont – the event spanned seven hours and drew a captivated audience of 700 at the Halle de Beaune. Attracting global attention, the auction saw participation from 24 countries across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Guillaume Koch, the Director and Chairman of the Hospices Civils de Beaune, commented on the sale’s success. “We experienced the second-best charity auction of Hospices de Beaune wines. This result, despite a slight decrease compared to 2022, confirms the quality of the wines produced by the Hospices de Beaune estate from a surprising 2023 vintage,” said Koch. He also expressed gratitude towards the buyers and partners, looking forward to introducing the first certified organic wines in the next year’s auction.

Ludivine Griveau, Manager of the Hospices de Beaune wine estate, reflected on the challenges and successes of the vintage. “This very fine charity sale is a beautiful embodiment of the balance we always strive to obtain in our wines,” said Griveau. She highlighted the difficult decisions made during the vineyard and harvest processes, resulting in a lower yield but a promising 2023 vintage.

Marie-Anne Ginoux, Managing Director of Sotheby’s France, shared her thoughts on the successful auction. “We are very pleased with this year’s total, the second highest ever achieved for a Hospices de Beaune wine sale,” Ginoux remarked. She emphasized the enthusiasm of the collectors and the significant funds raised for charity through the Presidents’ Barrel.

The event’s highlight was the sale of the Charity Barrel, or the Pièce des Présidents, for €350,000 (approximately US$381,815) to the owner of Château de Couches. The barrel was distinguished not only by the wine within but also the material with which it was made: the wood of an oak tree used to restore the spire of Notre Dame in Paris.

Proceeds from the Charity Barrel will support the Fondation pour la Recherche Médicale and the Initiative de Recherche pour une Longévité en Bonne Santé, in line with the Hospices Civils de Beaune’s mission to promote healthy ageing.

The auction also saw significant sales of Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru, Cuvée Dames de Flandres barrels, contributing to an overall 14% increase from last year for this cuvée.

In addition to the Charity Barrel, funds raised will aid in new structural projects for the Hospices Civils de Beaune in 2024, including hospital constructions and winery modernization.

Featuring 753 barrels of the 2023 vintage, the auction showcased wines from the Hospices’ 60-hectare holdings, now nearing the completion of organic conversion.

This year’s auction, the third collaboration with Sotheby’s, culminated a series of tastings and dinners across the globe. From 2024, Jeannie Cho Lee MW will consult for the Hospices de Beaune wine sale, taking over from Jasper Morris MW.

