This week the Women in Wine & Spirits Award (WINWSA) has revealed its finalists for the 2023 edition, featuring nominees from over 23 countries and regions. This marks the fourth year of the prestigious awards, which have been instrumental in highlighting the contributions of female professionals in the global drinks industry.

Initiated in 2020 by Michelle Liu, WINWSA was the first award of its kind, designed to recognize, connect, and honor women who have significantly shaped the wine and spirits sector. The 2023 awards have expanded to include 18 categories covering various aspects of the industry, from production and service to marketing and education.

This year’s theme, Sustainability, underscores the importance of environmental practices in the industry. The awards have seen a significant response, with over 160 submissions and nominations from diverse regions, including China, Asia-Pacific, America, Africa, and Europe.

The selection process, involving global nominations, application reviews, and panel grading, has led to 50 nominees entering the final round of anonymous voting. The winners of all 18 categories will be announced by the end of the year, a culmination of the extensive efforts of the committee, advisors, and the support from wine associations and industry professionals.

The 2023 nominees represent a wide range of expertise and innovation, reflecting the latest trends in the drinks business. The list includes both well-known professionals and rising stars from nearly 14 countries and regions. Michelle Liu, the founder of WINWSA, emphasized that all nominees deserve recognition for their passion, determination, and innovation.

The announcement event also featured a unique collaboration between Campari Group China and Wuliangye, China’s leading liquor brand, presenting the innovative cocktail “Wugroni.” This collaboration highlights the creative and dynamic nature of the industry.

As the wine and spirits industry continues to evolve, WINWSA remains a pivotal force in celebrating and promoting the achievements of women in this field. The final winners of this year’s WINWSA awards will be announced towards the end of this year.

