China’s imported spirits surged to a record high of US$2 billion in the first nine months of the year, giving a substantial boost to cognac and whisky producers, while the nation’s wine imports continued a downward trend.

According to the latest figures released by the China Association for Imports and Exports of Wine and Spirits (CAWS), the import value of spirits in China soared to US$1.98 billion from January to September 2021. This represents a substantial 12% increase in volume and an even more striking 34% growth in value compared to the same period in the previous year.

This also means that overall imported spirits value is now more than double that of wine imports, after it first overtook wine in 2021.

Brandy has been at the forefront of this growth, with imports valued at US$1.19 billion during this period. Whisky also showed strong performance, with US$449.5 million worth of imports.

In contrast, the wine sector in China has experienced a downturn. The value of imported wine fell by 16.3% year-on-year, totaling US$912.5 million.

This decline was evident in both bottled and bulk wine imports. Bottled wine imports stood at US$855.5 million for a total of 120 million liters, marking a 14% decrease from the previous year. Bulk wine imports were hit even harder, with their total value plummeting by 40.2% to just US$57 million.

France remains the dominant player in China’s imported wine market, accounting for nearly half of the total value. The country exported US$436.9 million worth wines to China, taking up 47.88% market share.

Chile came in second with US$177 million worth of wines, followed by Italy (US$93.7 million), Spain (US$52.9 million) and the US (US$40.2 million).

However, amidst this general decline, there are signs of resilience and growth in specific areas. Notably, New Zealand and South Africa have bucked the overall downward trend. These two countries have seen their wine exports to China grow in value by 27.02% and 29.32%, respectively.

